American Coastal Insurance Corporation To Participate In Upcoming Conferences
The Company's leadership, including Bennet Bradford Martz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Svetlana Castle, Chief Financial Officer, will provide insights into strategic priorities, growth initiatives, and market outlook.
- Wolfe Research Small and Mid-Cap Conference
Tuesday, December 2, 2025, Virtual
- Noble Capital Markets' 21 st Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference
Wednesday, December 3, 2025, Boca Raton, Florida
Presentation: Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 1:00PM ET
A replay of this presentation will be made available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website, following the conclusion of the event.
- Sidoti's Year End Virtual Investor Conference
Wednesday, December 10, 2025 and Thursday, December 11, 2025, Virtual
Presentation: Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 1:45PM ET
Live viewing:
About American Coastal Insurance Corporation:
American Coastal Insurance Corporation (amcoastal ) is the holding company of the insurance carrier, American Coastal Insurance Company, which was founded in 2007 for the purpose of insuring Condominium and Homeowner Association properties, and Apartments in the state of Florida. American Coastal Insurance Company has an exclusive partnership for distribution of Condominium Association properties in the state of Florida with AmRisc Group ), one of the largest Managing General Agents in the country specializing in hurricane-exposed properties. American Coastal Insurance Company has earned a Financial Stability Rating of“A”, "Exceptional" from Demotech, and maintains an“A-” insurance financial strength rating with a Positive outlook by Kroll. ACIC maintains a 'BBB-' issuer rating with a Positive outlook by Kroll.
Contact Information:
Alexander Baty
Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations, American Coastal Insurance Corporation
...
(727) 425-8076
Karin Daly
Investor Relations, Vice President, The Equity Group
...
(212) 836-9623
Legal Disclaimer:
