Recruiting For Good Launches Must Love Gratitude To Appreciate Dining For Good
Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to fund Girls Design TomorrowTM (Gigs for Girls), sweet dining treats, and the sweetest parties.
Recruiting for Good creates all-inclusive reward "Veggie Orgy " for The Sweetest Vegans; reserved for 10 women who are 40+ and have volunteered in the community for 10 years.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "Our exclusive reward is reserved for just ten 40+Kickass Vegans in 2026. The All-inclusive Vegan Reward includes a $1000 dining gift card for Cafe Gratitude or The Butcher's Daughter, a $1000 gift card for beauty foodie smoothies (Erewhon, or Kreation Organic Kafé). And a $500 gift card for Elysian Vegan chocolates, (including a 1-Hour Astrology Session with Sheryne Willson)!"
How to Earn The All-inclusive Vegan Treat
1. RSVP and attend next sponsored vegan brunch on the westside for 6 attendees; meet Recruiting for Good Founder in person.
2. Earn a personal invitation to participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program.
3. Successfully participate in the referral program.
Carlos Cymerman adds; "Love to dine for good? First RSVP with... and attend a sponsored Plant based Brunch on the Westside; where you will learn how recruiting for good works to fund the sweetest all-inclusive vegan treat!"
About
Since 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design TomorrowTM! To learn more visit: Good for You and Community Too!
Every month, Recruiting for Good sponsors Love to Party for Good; a 1 hour social dining party creating community in LA for like valued professionals. Made Just for You!
Must Love Gratitude to Appreciate Dining for Good. Veggie Orgy is an exclusive all-inclusive reward created and funded by Recruiting for Good reserved for 10 women who are 40+Kickass and have volunteered in the community for 10 years; and successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program.
To participate and earn the all-inclusive vegan treat, first need to attend a sponsored plant-based brunch on the westside to learn more visit Made Just for You!
Sheryne Willson – Star Path Expert & Subconscious Strategist
Sheryne is also the Founder of Elysian Chocolate Experience, Handcrafted, wellness infused, 24 k ordained Vegan and Gluten Free Chocolates. What began as an exploration in mindful indulgence became a sanctuary of its own-chocolate crafted with elegance, designed with intention, and rooted in wellness.
For Sheryne, Elysian is about making wellness beautiful again.
It's a reminder that nourishment doesn't have to be rigid, that health can feel comforting instead of clinical.
It's about allowing the earth's nutrients to restore us-through ingredients that are pure, allergen-friendly, and crafted to honor both body and soul. Elysian Chocolate is your portal to peace, luxury in every moment, wellness in every bite. visit
"We're using recruiting for good collaboratively to reward funding and make micro investments in women who have made a difference in the community (volunteered for at least 10 years) and have both the ability (talent) and deep desire to do something meaningful with their life that results in improving their community. In an effort to inspire a generational shift in creating value-filled art, books, experiences, services, and products that ultimately champion humanity!" Good for You and The Community Too!
Are you 40+Kickass love to do something meaningful with your life and have lunch with your life coach? Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn a $3000 retainer to hire a life coach and gift cards for The Sweetest restaurants in LA for 1 year. The Sweetest Time!
