Casablanca To Host The 4Th OIC Business Intelligence Center (OBIC) Capacity-Building Programme, Strengthening Credit Information Systems Across Organization Of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) ( ), a Shariah-based multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, announced today that the 4th Capacity-Building Programme for Users of the OIC Business Intelligence Center (OBIC) will be held from 24 to 26 November 2025 in Casablanca.

The programme, sponsored by ICIEC, the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), the African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank), and the Islamic Centre for Development of Trade (ICDT), represents a key milestone in advancing the quality, accessibility and integration of credit and business information across the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States.

As ICIEC's flagship initiative, OBIC provides an essential platform that supports Member States in modernizing their credit-reporting ecosystems, strengthening business intelligence infrastructure and enabling informed trade and investment decisions that reduce risk and foster sustainable development.

The three-day programme will convene senior officials and experts to examine the role of business intelligence in strengthening economic decision-making, beginning with an opening session featuring partner institutions. Discussions will cover OBIC's contribution to national and cross-border credit ecosystems, the use of reliable credit information in banking, export operations and investment promotion, as well as the relevance of platforms such as the Africa Trade Gateway.

The agenda further includes practical case studies from Tunisia, insights into the AMAN Union shared credit database, and an overview of unique entity identifiers like MANSA and GLEIF. The programme will conclude with success stories on women's economic empowerment in Africa and a session on enhancing the use of statistical and business intelligence tools by investment promotion agencies, followed by a closing ceremony.

Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, Chief Executive Officer of ICIEC, stated:“Strengthening the quality, reliability and accessibility of credit information across our Member States is essential to unlocking sustainable trade and investment flows. Through the OBIC platform and this capacity-building programme, we are empowering institutions with the tools needed to make informed decisions, reduce risks, and accelerate economic opportunities across the OIC region. Our partnership with IsDB, BADEA, Afreximbank and ICDT reflects our shared commitment to building a more transparent, interconnected and resilient economic ecosystem for our Member States.”

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):

As a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front to deliver a comprehensive suite of solutions to counterparts in its 51 Member States. ICIEC, for the 18th consecutive year, maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) industry. Additionally, S&P has reaffirmed 'ICIEC's "AA-"long-term Issuer Credit and Financial Strength Rating for the second year with a stable outlook. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, global reinsurance network, and strong risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than USD 121 billion in trade and investment. ICIEC activities are directed to several sectors-energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.



