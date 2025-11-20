Dow Soars 600 Points, S&P 500 Surges 1.6% Following Nvidia's Q3 Earnings Beat
U.S. equities surged in Thursday morning's trade, led by Big Tech as Nvidia Corp.'s (NVDA) third-quarter (Q3) earnings beat eased concerns of an AI bubble. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by more than 600 points at the time of writing, while the S & P 500 index was up by over 1.6%.
All Magnificent 7 stocks were up at the time of writing, with Nvidia and Tesla Inc. (TSLA) leading with gains of nearly 4% each.
Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) gained the least among Mag 7 stocks, up nearly 1% at the time of writing.
After the closing bell on Wednesday, Nvidia announced blowout Q3 earnings that beat Wall Street expectations. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.3 on revenue of $57 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $1.26 EPS on $54.62 billion in revenue, according to Stocktwits data.
Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment