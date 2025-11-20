Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dow Soars 600 Points, S&P 500 Surges 1.6% Following Nvidia's Q3 Earnings Beat

2025-11-20 03:15:40
U.S. equities surged in Thursday morning's trade, led by Big Tech as Nvidia Corp.'s (NVDA) third-quarter (Q3) earnings beat eased concerns of an AI bubble. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by more than 600 points at the time of writing, while the S & P 500 index was up by over 1.6%.

All Magnificent 7 stocks were up at the time of writing, with Nvidia and Tesla Inc. (TSLA) leading with gains of nearly 4% each.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) gained the least among Mag 7 stocks, up nearly 1% at the time of writing.

After the closing bell on Wednesday, Nvidia announced blowout Q3 earnings that beat Wall Street expectations. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.3 on revenue of $57 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $1.26 EPS on $54.62 billion in revenue, according to Stocktwits data.

