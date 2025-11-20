Softbank To Invest $3 Billion In Ohio Factory For Openai Data Centers As It Looks To Advance $500 Billion Stargate Project: Report
SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY) is reportedly planning to invest $3 billion in an Ohio factory to manufacture equipment for OpenAI data centers.
According to a Reuters report citing The Information, the investment will be used to overhaul an electric vehicle factory in Lordstown, Ohio.
This is part of the $500 billion Stargate project, for which OpenAI and SoftBank pledged $18 billion each in January to get the venture started.
