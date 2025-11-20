Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Softbank To Invest $3 Billion In Ohio Factory For Openai Data Centers As It Looks To Advance $500 Billion Stargate Project: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY) is reportedly planning to invest $3 billion in an Ohio factory to manufacture equipment for OpenAI data centers.

According to a Reuters report citing The Information, the investment will be used to overhaul an electric vehicle factory in Lordstown, Ohio.

This is part of the $500 billion Stargate project, for which OpenAI and SoftBank pledged $18 billion each in January to get the venture started.

OpenAI is not publicly listed. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the 'neutral' territory at the time of writing.

AsiaNet News

