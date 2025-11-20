Dick Cheney's Funeral: Trump And Vance Not Invited, Bush And Biden Set To Attend, Reports Say
Trump will not attend Cheney's funeral and was not asked to speak at the service, USA Today reported, citing a senior White House official. According to the official, the President“was not aware of anyone else on his staff going” to the invitation-only ceremony scheduled for November 20 at the Washington National Cathedral.
The news outlet stated that a spokesperson for former President Bill Clinton said he will not be present due to“an unavoidable scheduling conflict.”
Cheney, who died earlier this month, will receive full military honours.Bitter Cheney–Trump divide
Trump's absence is unsurprising, given his long-standing tensions with the Cheney family.
In the last presidential race, Cheney endorsed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, and his daughter, former Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney, campaigned for Harris throughout the general election.Vance's remark on Cheney's legacy
Vice President JD Vance also made a pointed remark about Cheney's influence in the Bush administration.
During a conversation with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. last week, Kennedy reportedly remarked that Cheney“seemed to be actually running the country” during the Bush era. Vance is said to have replied,“Not very well, as it turns out,” to which Kennedy responded,“We agree on that.”Also Read | Trump says Democrats who told US military to refuse illegal orders deserve death
