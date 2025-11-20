Epstein Files: Trump Signs Release Bill - But Will DOJ Hand Them Over In 30 Days? The Loopholes To Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid growing pressure from his political opponents and members of his own base, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a legislation to compel the Department of Justice to release files on the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In a post on X, Trump said that the measure would help expose the truth about certain Democrats and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein, who had ties with powerful figures, died of suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019.

The Justice Department will release its Epstein-related material within 30 days, as required by legislation passed by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and the Senate, confirmed Attorney General Pam Bondi.

| New Epstein emails detail how elites sought advice on scandals post-conviction

However, even though Trump has signed the bill, it doesn't guarantee the release of all files, as several documents may remain confidential.

The Justice Department has often cited the need to protect investigations when withholding information from the public.

According to Reuters, the release of files may not be comprehensive, because the legislation passed by Congress includes provision allowing the Justice Department to hold back personal information about Epstein's victims.

The New York Times reported that under the legislation, the Trump administration may withhold records that identify victims or include images of child sexual abuse, or are otherwise classified.

The legislation also allows records to be withheld if they would jeopardize an active federal investigation.

| Jeffrey Epstein files set to be released. Who is already mentioned in them?

Insiders warn that even with the president's signature, his administration could lean on procedural delays or lingering federal investigations to keep explosive details out of the public eye, reported AFP.

Democrat Chuck Schumer has stated that once the president signs the bill, he must apply and execute it faithfully.

There must be no funny business from Donald Trump. He must not use the excuse of frivolous investigations to release some Epstein documents, while intentionally hiding others that deserve to be seen by the American public."

| Larry Summers quits OpenAI board as questions mount over Epstein email link

When pressed on the justification for further investigation, Attorney General Pam Bondi said there was 'new information, additional information.'

"If there are any victims, we encourage all victims to come forward," she told reporters. "And we will continue to provide maximum transparency under the law," she added.

"We will continue to follow the law and encourage maximum transparency," Bondi said.