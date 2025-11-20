Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Thanksgiving Day Turkey Costs Drop - But How Much Will Your Full Dinner Really Cost In US?

Thanksgiving Day Turkey Costs Drop - But How Much Will Your Full Dinner Really Cost In US?


2025-11-20 03:15:04
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The cost of a classic Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people has fallen to $55.18, a 5% drop from 2024, according to the 40th annual American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) Thanksgiving Dinner Survey. Despite the decline, prices remain significantly higher than before the pandemic, reflecting continued pressures on US farmers and the broader food supply chain.

AFBF's annual Thanksgiving price check

Each year, volunteer shoppers across all 50 states and Puerto Rico track grocery prices for staple holiday foods. Since 1986, the basket has included key items such as turkey, stuffing, cranberries, pumpkin pie mix, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, milk and vegetables. The survey highlights what Americans can expect to pay at grocery stores during Thanksgiving week.

Mixed price trends: Turkey down, sides up

This year's Thanksgiving basket shows a mix of savings and price spikes:

Items that became cheaper, and items that became more expensive:

Item CategoryPrice Trend vs 2024Notes
Total Cost $55.18 Down 5% from last year, still above pre-pandemic
Turkey Down 16%; 39% of total meal cost
Cubed stuffing 9% drop
Fresh cranberries 2.8% drop
Dinner rolls 14.6% drop
Sweet potatoes Up 37%
Frozen green peas Increased
Carrot–celery veggie tray Up 61%
Whole milk Increased
Whipping cream Increased
Pumpkin pie mix Unchanged
Pie crusts Unchanged
Adding more favorites pushes total cost to $77.09

When items like ham, Russet potatoes and green beans-added to the survey in 2018-are included, the total cost rises to $77.09, or $7.71 per person. This expanded basket is only slightly cheaper than last year, down just 28 cents.

Added ItemTrendTotal Basket Cost
Ham
Russet potatoes
Frozen green beans
Total updated meal cost (10 people) - $77.09
Per-person cost - $7.71
Change vs 2024 - Down $0.28
Turkey's smallest cost share in 25 years

A 16-pound turkey now accounts for just 39% of the classic meal cost-the bird's lowest share since 2000. Turkey prices are down 16% from last year due to lower demand for turkey outside Thanksgiving and declining prices for frozen birds, which remain the holiday standard. Americans now consume 13 pounds of turkey per year, nearly 3 pounds less than six years ago.

YearTurkey Cost Share of MealTurkey PriceNotes
2024 ~43% (avg) - Long-term average
2025 39% $21.50 for 16-lb bird Lowest share since 2000; price down 16%
Turkey consumption - 13 lbs/person/year Down 3 lbs from six years ago
Why side dishes cost more

The biggest price jumps came from produce-heavy sides.

ItemPercentage IncreaseMain Causes
Veggie tray (carrots + celery) +61% Labor shortages, weather disruptions
Sweet potatoes +37% Hurricane damage in North Carolina
Fresh vegetables (general) High labor + fuel + fertilizer costs
Dairy (milk & cream) Higher production costs

These increases stem from factors such as:

Hurricane damage in major producing states like North Carolina

Higher fertilizer, fuel, labor and machinery costs

ItemPercentage IncreaseMain Causes
Veggie tray (carrots + celery) +61% Labor shortages, weather disruptions
Sweet potatoes +37% Hurricane damage in North Carolina
Fresh vegetables (general) High labor + fuel + fertilizer costs
Dairy (milk & cream) Higher production costs
Ongoing labor shortages

Weather disruptions and transport delays

Because produce starts from a lower price point, even small cost increases create large year-to-year percentage changes.

Stuffing, rolls and cranberries help moderate costs

Some traditional staples helped ease the overall bill:

ItemPrice Change
Dinner rolls –14.6%
Stuffing –9%
Fresh cranberries –2.8%
Frozen turkey ↓ 16%

But the declines were offset by steep increases in produce items.

Regional price differences

Thanksgiving dinner costs vary widely across the United States:

Cost of the classic Thanksgiving dinner for 10

RegionCostNotes
West $61.75 Highest
Northeast $60.82
Midwest $54.38
South $50.01 Lowest

The West consistently ranks as the most expensive region.

Thanksgiving Day in 2025 on November 27

Thanksgiving Day in 2025 will be observed on Thursday (November 27). The holiday, rooted in the 1621 harvest feast shared by Pilgrims and the Wampanoag people, is a national day of gratitude established by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. Families across the US gather for traditional turkey dinners, reflect on the year's blessings, and celebrate with parades, football games and community events.

Also Read | Thanksgiving weather forecast: Will storms, snow affect holiday travel plans?

MENAFN20112025007365015876ID1110375966



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search