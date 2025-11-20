Thanksgiving Day Turkey Costs Drop - But How Much Will Your Full Dinner Really Cost In US?
|Item Category
|Price Trend vs 2024
|Notes
|Total Cost
|$55.18
|Down 5% from last year, still above pre-pandemic
|Turkey
|↓
|Down 16%; 39% of total meal cost
|Cubed stuffing
|↓
|9% drop
|Fresh cranberries
|↓
|2.8% drop
|Dinner rolls
|↓
|14.6% drop
|Sweet potatoes
|↑
|Up 37%
|Frozen green peas
|↑
|Increased
|Carrot–celery veggie tray
|↑
|Up 61%
|Whole milk
|↑
|Increased
|Whipping cream
|↑
|Increased
|Pumpkin pie mix
|→
|Unchanged
|Pie crusts
|→
|Unchanged
When items like ham, Russet potatoes and green beans-added to the survey in 2018-are included, the total cost rises to $77.09, or $7.71 per person. This expanded basket is only slightly cheaper than last year, down just 28 cents.
|Added Item
|Trend
|Total Basket Cost
|Ham
|↑
|Russet potatoes
|↑
|Frozen green beans
|↑
|Total updated meal cost (10 people)
|-
|$77.09
|Per-person cost
|-
|$7.71
|Change vs 2024
|-
|Down $0.28
A 16-pound turkey now accounts for just 39% of the classic meal cost-the bird's lowest share since 2000. Turkey prices are down 16% from last year due to lower demand for turkey outside Thanksgiving and declining prices for frozen birds, which remain the holiday standard. Americans now consume 13 pounds of turkey per year, nearly 3 pounds less than six years ago.
|Year
|Turkey Cost Share of Meal
|Turkey Price
|Notes
|2024
|~43% (avg)
|-
|Long-term average
|2025
|39%
|$21.50 for 16-lb bird
|Lowest share since 2000; price down 16%
|Turkey consumption
|-
|13 lbs/person/year
|Down 3 lbs from six years ago
The biggest price jumps came from produce-heavy sides.
|Item
|Percentage Increase
|Main Causes
|Veggie tray (carrots + celery)
|+61%
|Labor shortages, weather disruptions
|Sweet potatoes
|+37%
|Hurricane damage in North Carolina
|Fresh vegetables (general)
|↑
|High labor + fuel + fertilizer costs
|Dairy (milk & cream)
|↑
|Higher production costs
These increases stem from factors such as:
Hurricane damage in major producing states like North Carolina
Higher fertilizer, fuel, labor and machinery costs
Weather disruptions and transport delays
Because produce starts from a lower price point, even small cost increases create large year-to-year percentage changes.Stuffing, rolls and cranberries help moderate costs
Some traditional staples helped ease the overall bill:
|Item
|Price Change
|Dinner rolls
|–14.6%
|Stuffing
|–9%
|Fresh cranberries
|–2.8%
|Frozen turkey
|↓ 16%
But the declines were offset by steep increases in produce items.Regional price differences
Thanksgiving dinner costs vary widely across the United States:Cost of the classic Thanksgiving dinner for 10
|Region
|Cost
|Notes
|West
|$61.75
|Highest
|Northeast
|$60.82
|Midwest
|$54.38
|South
|$50.01
|Lowest
The West consistently ranks as the most expensive region.Thanksgiving Day in 2025 on November 27
Thanksgiving Day in 2025 will be observed on Thursday (November 27). The holiday, rooted in the 1621 harvest feast shared by Pilgrims and the Wampanoag people, is a national day of gratitude established by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. Families across the US gather for traditional turkey dinners, reflect on the year's blessings, and celebrate with parades, football games and community events.Also Read | Thanksgiving weather forecast: Will storms, snow affect holiday travel plans?
