Democrats Introduce Bill Limiting Donations To Trump's $300 Million Ballroom, Call It 'Golden Crime Scene'
US Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and US Representative Robert Garcia of California introduced the bill, named“Stop Ballroom Bribery Act”, on Tuesday.
The bill seeks to“root out apparent bribery and corruption involving President Trump's ballroom.”
Earlier this month, the White House released a list of 37 donors funding his White House ballroom, including crypto billionaires, charitable organisations, sports team owners and more.
As per a news release, wealthy individuals and organisations have come forward to fund the lavish $300 million ballroom,“many of whom currently need something from the Trump administration - raising serious concerns of quid-pro-quo arrangements and possible bribery”.Also Read | Trump's White House ballroom funded by firms with federal contacts: Report Bribery in plain sight?
In a statement after introducing the 'Stop Ballroom Bribery Act' Bill, Senator Elizabeth Warren accused billionaires and giant companies of lining up to donate to Trump's $300 million White House ballroom.
“Billionaires and giant corporations with business in front of this administration are lining up to dump millions into Trump's new ballroom - and Trump is showing them where to sign on the dotted line," she said.Also Read | Trump welcomes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to White House
Warren described the donations as 'bribery' and demanded that the next independent Department of Justice“should investigate” the matter.
"Americans shouldn't have to wonder whether President Trump is building a ballroom to facilitate a pay-to-play scheme for political favors. My new bill will put an end to what looks like bribery in plain sight,” the Senator said.'Golden crime scene'
In a statement to The Guardian newspaper, Elizabeth Warren said Donald Trump's White House ballroom could be“a golden crime scene”.
She further urged the next administration to“follow the money” to investigate and find out“whether any crimes were committed” in the financing of the new building.
“Government officials and corporate executives should read the law: the statute of limitations is five years for federal bribery charges,” Warren further noted, added that a justice department in the future could still be within the window to launch an investigation.Also Read | Is Donald Trump naming White House ballroom after himself? US official clarifies Trump's ballroom: Who are the donors?
Here is the full list of the 37 individuals, organisations and corporations who have donated to Donald Trump's White House ballroom:
- Altria Group Amazon Apple Booz Allen Hamilton Caterpillar Coinbase Comcast Corporation J. Pepe and Emilia Fanjul Hard Rock International Google HP Inc. Lockheed Martin Meta Platforms Micron Technology Microsoft NextEra Energy Palantir Technologies Ripple Reynolds American T-Mobile Tether America Union Pacific Railroad Adelson Family Foundation Stefan E. Brodie Betty Wold Johnson Foundation Charles and Marissa Cascarilla Edward and Shari Glazer Harold Hamm Benjamin Leon Jr. The Lutnick Family The Laura & Isaac Perlmutter Foundation Stephen A. Schwarzman Konstantin Sokolov Kelly Loeffler and Jeff Sprecher Paolo Tiramani Cameron Winklevoss Tyler Winklevoss
- The 'Stop Ballroom Bribery Act' aims to address potential corruption linked to Trump's ballroom funding. 37 donors have contributed to the $300 million project, raising concerns about quid-pro-quo arrangements. The act seeks to ensure transparency and accountability in political donations to prevent bribery.
