Panel To Support Indian Students' Careers In UK

London- A representative organisation for Indian students in the UK has tied up with an AI-powered platform to address their foremost concern around the job market with the launch of a new career outcomes initiative at the India-UK Student Leadership Summit in London.

The Indian National Students Association (INSA) UK and Creoo came together at the summit in the Houses of Parliament complex earlier this week to launch the Indian National Students Employability Council (INSEC).

It is conceived as the first national body dedicated to improving career outcomes for Indian students in Britain – the largest group of international students in the country at an estimated 1,66,000.

“In the last 18 months alone, over 36 panels have discussed international students, yet students report little tangible improvement. INSEC is not another panel, it is a commitment that starts today,” said Ayesha Goyal, Founder and CEO of Creoo.

INSEC has committed to delivering a National Career Roadshow across leading universities such as London School of Economics (LSE), University College London (UCL) and King's College London and launching the first UK-wide study on 'Indian Student Outcomes' early next year, followed by a National Advisory Board to ensure Indian student representation in policy decisions.

“What is the point of doing studies here when I do not even get a response on my application from the employer? That is what students are asking,” said Amit Tiwari, INSA UK National President.“INSA is an organisation that helps and supports Indian students in the UK. It is created as a forum to bring students together, a forum to ask questions and participate in discussions,” he said.

The summit on Monday, opened by Labour MP and member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Indo-British relations Navendu Mishra, was designed to spotlight some of the key issues being faced by the Indian student community in the UK.