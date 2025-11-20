US President's Son Donald Trump Jr. Visits Taj Mahal
Agra (UP)- Donald Trump Jr., son of US President Donald Trump, visited the Taj Mahal in Agra on Thursday and spent nearly an hour exploring the monument under an elaborate security arrangement, officials said.
Trump Jr. arrived at the monument around 3.30 pm and had an extensive photo session inside the complex, including at the iconic Diana bench, they said.
A senior official said he showed deep interest in the Taj Mahal's history and construction, asking his guide detailed questions about its architecture.ADVERTISEMENT
Guide Nitin Singh accompanied Trump Jr. during the tour. Singh is the same guide who had shown the monument to President Donald Trump during his 2020 visit, officials noted.
Security was significantly tightened for the visit. Besides local police, security personnel from the US were also deployed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment