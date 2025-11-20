Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-11-20 03:12:14
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:50 AM EST - Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust: Announced today that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to renew its normal course issuer bid for an additional one-year period. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares are trading up $0.81 at $64.57.

