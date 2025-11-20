403
Abitibi, CNQ, Exchange Income At 52-Week High On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> AltaGas Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $44.26. Last week, AltaGas rose 2.3% on volume of 2,526,082 shares
Abitibi Metals Corp (C:AMQ) Hit a new 52-week high of 42 cents. Thursday, Abitibi Metals intersected 17.91% CuEq (13.48% Cu, 5.15g/t Au) over 6.3m within 6.93% CuEq over 19.5m in Western Zone expansion.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $16.87. Aris Thursday announced that it has entered into a binding term sheet to acquire the remaining 49% interest in the Soto Norte joint venture in Colombia.
Aritzia Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $104.23. Wednesday, Aritzia rose 1.9% on volume of 518,308 shares.
Baytex Energy Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $4.62. Wednesday, Baytex rose 2.4% on volume of 12,831,051 shares
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $49.16. Natural Resources is a top dividend legend in Canada. 25 years of consecutive annual dividend increase by a 21% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) is incredibly impressive.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Units CRR) Hit a new 52-week high of $15.45. Monday, Crombie announced a distribution of $0.07500 per Unit for the period from November 1, to and including November 30. The distribution will be payable on December 15, to Unitholders of record as at November 30.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $26.27. Cenovus has completed a public offering in Canada and the United States of $2.6 billion in senior notes comprised of $650 million of 4.250% senior unsecured notes due 2033, $550 million of 4.600% senior unsecured notes due 2035, US$500 million of 4.650% senior unsecured notes due 2031, and US$500 million of 5.400% senior unsecured notes due 2036.
Dividend Select 15 Corp. Equity Shares (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $7.25. Dividend Select 15 declared its monthly distribution of $0.05992 per Equity share. The distribution is payable December 10, to shareholders on record as of November 28.
Exchange Income Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $79.37. Last Monday, Exchange Income declared eligible dividends totaling $0.23 per share for the month ended November 30, payable December 15, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 28.
LithiumBank Resources Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-week high of 62 cents. Thursday, LithiumBank started a comprehensive work program to unlock $3.9 million in funding from the Province of Alberta through the Emissions Reduction Act. In partnership with the Province, LithiumBank is focused on commencing near-term production from the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project by employing modular Direct Lithium Extraction plants.
Li-FT Power Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-week high of $4.27. This week, Li-FT filed and obtained a receipt for a final short form base shelf prospectus. The Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.
DeepMarkit Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-week high of 36 cents. DeepMarkit announced this week the closing of its acquisition of Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. and the first tranche of a concurrent non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of approximately $1.53 million.
Heliostar Metals Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-week high of $2.14. Heliostar is expected to report $0.02 for Q2 2026.
National Bank of Canada (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $163.35. National announced Thursday announced a $1.25-million investment to support downtown revitalization and healthy outcomes for underserved community members in Alberta's two major cities. By partnering with the Edmonton Downtown Business Association, Bissell Centre in Edmonton and Inn from the Cold in Calgary, the Bank joins the ongoing community movement to understand and address the urgent and complex challenges facing our downtown cores.
