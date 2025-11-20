Reader in Professional Education and Learning, Edge Hill University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Dr David Allan is Reader in Professional Education and Learning at Edge Hill University, UK and Editor-in-Chief of the journal Prism: Casting New Light on Learning, Theory and Practice. He holds a PhD in educational research from Lancaster University and has been principal investigator for a wide variety of research projects, both nationally and internationally. David has published widely in the field of education. His work has appeared as articles in international peer-reviewed journals, as chapters in books, and he has presented at many international conferences. In addition, David has led EU-funded knowledge exchange projects for Edge Hill University, working with higher education institutions (HEIs) in a variety of countries including Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, Laos, Romania, Russia, and Vietnam. He also has experience in teaching in numerous countries in Europe, Africa, and Asia. In the UK, David has a background in teaching in a variety of settings, including secondary schools, further education colleges, adult learning environments, and higher education institutions.

At present, he teaches on the MA in Education programme and has module leader responsibilities. His research interests lie in the field of education and include pedagogical knowledge construction and professional development, lesson study, disaffection with learning, motivation, and resilience, and embedding English and maths in further education. David has published widely in international peer-reviewed journals and books and has experience in editing special issues of journals. Externally, David has examined numerous PhD theses and is currently an external examiner for three HEIs. He is also Chair of Governors for a primary school and regularly provides advice on professional development.

–present Reader in Professional Education and Learning, Edge Hill University

Experience