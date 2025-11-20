Justice Minister Says Terror-Free Turkiye Is Essential For Nation's Future

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, at today's group meeting, once again called for a commission to visit İmralı Island. Bahçeli said:“If the goal of a terror-free Turkiye is to be realized, there is no point in dragging feet over going to İmralı. If no one agrees to this visit, I say it openly: I will take three colleagues with me and will not hesitate to go to İmralı on our own.”

Following Bahçeli's remarks, Minister of Justice Yılmaz Tunç made statements. Tunç said:“Freedom from terrorism is very important for our country. Such a step can only be realized through the decision of the commission.”

Speaking to the press, Minister Tunç also addressed the anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, marked on November 20 as World Children's Day. He noted that two days earlier, the opening program of a related project had been held and sessions were continuing. Tunç emphasized the importance of protecting children in judicial processes-both victims of crime and those drawn into crime-so that they are not harmed by the system. He described the initiative as a significant project aimed at making the child justice system more effective.

Tunç explained that Turkiye has already introduced numerous regulations concerning children, including the Child Protection Law, and stressed that the project will run for three years. He added that Turkiye, as a party to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child since 2005, is also a signatory to international agreements preventing child abuse, and that the project is intended to improve the implementation of existing legislation.

On another issue, Tunç referred to the publication of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) investigation, noting that under the Criminal Procedure Code, recording audio and video in courtrooms is currently prohibited. He said lifting this ban would be at the discretion of Parliament.

Returning to the theme of terrorism, Tunç underlined:“We attach great importance to a terror-free Turkiye-for our country's future, for our children's future, and for the Century of Turkiye. For 41 years we have fought terrorism. We have suffered trillions in material losses, thousands of martyrs, and great pain. As a nation, we are united in the desire that such suffering never be repeated.”

He recalled the sacrifices of security forces and highlighted milestones in Turkiye's struggle against terrorism, including the lifting of emergency rule in 2002, President Erdoğan's historic 2005 speech in Diyarbakır, and subsequent democratization steps that dismantled excuses for terrorism. He also cited Erdoğan's speeches in Ahlat in recent years, which emphasized national unity, and Bahçeli's October 22, 2022 call at an MHP group meeting, which he described as opening the door to a new process.

Tunç noted that statements from İmralı regarding the dissolution of the terrorist organization and the laying down of arms marked an important stage. He stressed that support from the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye was crucial, and that the National Solidarity, Brotherhood, and Democracy Commission