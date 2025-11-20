Cinc Syrskyi Discusses Frontline Situation With Inspector General Of Bundeswehr
“I expressed my gratitude for Germany's steady and consistent support in defending Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. German military, financial, and humanitarian assistance significantly strengthens Ukraine's defense capabilities and resilience,” Syrskyi noted.
He separately thanked Germany for providing air-defense systems effective in countering the enemy's ballistic missiles.
“These systems save lives in Ukraine every day and protect critical and civilian infrastructure from Russian terror,” the Commander-in-Chief emphasized.
Syrskyi briefed Breuer on the current situation in combat zones.
“On the eve of winter, the Russians are trying to destroy our energy infrastructure to deprive Ukraine of light and heat. Under such conditions, strengthening the air shield of our state remains a priority,” Syrskyi stressed.
He once again thanked General Breuer and the German people for their solidarity and cooperation in support of Ukraine's defense and the protection of democracy in Europe and worldwide.
"We count on further support in our struggle for freedom and survival," Syrskyi added.
As reported by Ukrinform, during his meeting with the U.S. delegation led by Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll, Syrskyi provided an update on the frontline situation and discussed strengthening Ukraine's capabilities in air defense, deep-strike systems, unmanned systems, and the training of Defense Forces personnel.
