Fetch Air Launches Southern California Charter Service With Dual-Pilot Operations And Dog-Friendly Flights

MENAFN - GetNews) Fetch Air officially launches Part 135 charter operations from Camarillo Airport, offering dual-pilot Pilatus PC-12 flights throughout the Southwest. The mission-driven operator featured at NBAA-BACE provides dog-friendly service, transparent pricing, and access to short runways unavailable to traditional charter jets.

Fetch Air today officially launches Part 135 charter operations across the Southwest United States, demonstrating that private aviation can be both safer and more affordable through strategic operational decisions.







The company has positioned itself distinctively in the charter market through its choice of the Pilatus PC-12-the most reliable turboprop in the world-and a commitment to crewing every flight with two professional pilots. That combination is uncommon in this aircraft category. The PC-12's legendary reliability and efficiency translate into lower operating costs, which the company passes directly to customers. The dual-pilot commitment enhances safety on every flight.

Based at Camarillo Airport, the operator is strategically positioned for efficient access throughout California, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, and the broader Southwest corridor. Unlike traditional charter operations that still manage bookings by phone and manually generate quotes, Fetch Air has developed proprietary technology that offers real-time availability, transparent pricing, and e-ticket booking functionality-allowing customers to book private flights with the same ease as commercial aviation.

Following its strategic acquisition of Tryp Air Charter, Fetch Air recently garnered national attention at the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas, where its community-focused approach resonated with an industry seeking alternatives to traditional models. Aviation Week Network featured Fetch Air in both editorial coverage and their BCA Podcast's "Blown Away at NBAA" episode, recognizing the company among notable new operators reshaping private aviation through transparency and intelligent operations.

Founded by aviation professionals with backgrounds in MEDEVAC operations and naval aviation, Fetch Air evolved from charitable missions that transported rescue dogs for organizations such as the National Search Dog Foundation and Angel Flight West. This heritage shapes the company's market differentiation: transparent pricing, community-focused operations, and dog-friendly flights that welcome passengers' four-legged companions.

"The Tryp Air Charter acquisition strengthens our operational foundation while preserving what makes us different," said Michael, Chief Executive Officer at Fetch Air. "Private aviation shouldn't be impersonal or inaccessible. Our roots in rescue missions mean we prioritize transparency, flexibility, and serving communities that larger operators overlook."







Strategic Growth Through Acquisition

The Tryp Air Charter acquisition expands Fetch Air's operational capabilities while maintaining the mission-driven approach that distinguished both companies. The combined operation enhances scheduling flexibility, aircraft availability, and service coverage across the Southwest region while preserving the personalized service both brands established.

Specialized Capabilities for Underserved Markets

The Pilatus PC-12 turboprop aircraft enables Fetch Air to access short runways and airports unavailable to typical charter jets, opening destinations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, and coastal Mexican destinations like Puerto Vallarta and Costalegre that remain out of reach for conventional private aviation services. This capability serves both leisure travelers seeking access to remote destinations and businesses requiring flexible air transportation to secondary markets.

Operating from Camarillo Airport (KCMA) in Ventura County, Fetch Air serves the greater Los Angeles region, Santa Barbara, and surrounding areas with on-demand charter flights. The company's fleet features recently refreshed PC-12NG aircraft equipped for both passenger comfort and operational flexibility.

Industry Recognition and Technology Innovation

The Aviation Week Network coverage at NBAA-BACE 2025 positioned Fetch Air among emerging operators bringing fresh perspectives to business aviation. The company is developing FetchOS, a unified aviation operating system designed to streamline Part 135 charter operations. The platform integrates scheduling, dispatch, maintenance tracking, and regulatory compliance into a single system, reflecting Fetch Air's commitment to operational excellence and efficiency.

Launch Celebration

Fetch Air will host a launch party on December 6th at its Camarillo hangar, bringing together local officials, media, and Southern California aviation enthusiasts to celebrate the Tryp Air Charter acquisition and the company's expanded commercial operations.

For charter inquiries, visit fetchair or flyfetch, or contact Fetch Air at Camarillo Airport at....

About Fetch Air

Fetch Air is a Part 135 air carrier operating Pilatus PC-12 aircraft from Camarillo Airport in Southern California. Following its acquisition of Tryp Air Charter, the company specializes in personalized private aviation with dog-friendly flights, short-runway access, and mission-driven service rooted in rescue aviation operations. Featured by Aviation Week Network at NBAA-BACE 2025, Fetch Air serves clients throughout the Southwest with transparent pricing and community-focused service.