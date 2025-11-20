Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) A Promising FY26 Forward Multiple, Reports +148% Q3, Expands Tokenization Globally More Similar Stocks Inside.

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) delivered a strong set of third-quarter results alongside major commercial and strategic wins, reinforcing its leadership in AI-powered data monetization and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. The company raised its 2025 revenue guidance to $30 million and boosted 2026 expectations to over $200 million as global licensing traction accelerates.

For Q3 2025, DVLT reported $2.9 million in revenue, a 148% year-over-year increase and a 67% sequential gain from Q2, driven by rapid scaling within its Acoustic Science and Data Science divisions. These results highlight the company's momentum as it shifts deeper into high-margin licensing and data-tokenization engagements.

A standout milestone was DVLT's exclusive $10 million global licensing agreement with Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) to support tokenization and monetization of genomic, DNA, diagnostic, and therapeutic data-strengthening DVLT's presence in the biotech and pharmaceutical markets. The company also expanded into aerospace and defense applications through new MOUs with Korea Aerospace University and Tier-1 OEM Burke Products, integrating DVLT's intellectual property into advanced simulation and defense technologies.

DVLT's global footprint continues to grow, with active engagements across the U.S., Europe (Zurich, London), and Asia (Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong). The company is now negotiating dozens of RWA tokenization contracts involving gold, diamonds, rare-earth metals, carbon credits, sugar, cotton, and other high-value commodities-representing a multi-trillion-dollar market opportunity.

With accelerating deal flow and expanding global partnerships, Datavault AI is emerging as a central force in transforming how enterprises tokenize, trade, and monetize real-world assets.

