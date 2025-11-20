Signal Advance (OTC: SIGL) Analog Guard® Delivers Maximum Protection Against Quantum-Computing Cyber Threats

Signal Advance, Inc. (OTC: SIGL ) announced a major leap forward in next-generation cybersecurity as its patented Analog Guard® platform positions the company as a first mover in physics-based, quantum-resistant encryption.

The urgency for quantum-safe security continues to accelerate - a reality underscored by IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) jointly announcing plans to build the foundation for networked distributed quantum computing as early as the 2030s. Their collaboration aims to combine IBM's leadership in quantum processors with Cisco's quantum networking expertise, with a goal of connecting large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computers capable of running computations across tens to hundreds of thousands of qubits. Such networks could enable trillions of quantum gates, dramatically expanding quantum capabilities and heightening risks to today's digital encryption.

Traditional encryption relies on mathematical puzzles that quantum machines will eventually break. Analog Guard®, however, was engineered from inception using physics instead of math. Its continuously varying analog waveform keys eliminate exploitable structure and place the technology beyond the reach of quantum algorithms, which depend on pattern detection.

“Quantum computing can rewrite cryptography, but it cannot rewrite the laws of physics,” said Dr. Chris Hymel, CEO of Signal Advance.“Analog Guard® is a foundational shift - moving cybersecurity out of vulnerable math and into robust physics.” Listen to Podcast Now!

Active Stocks Under $1 to Watch Today: Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SOND ), Inspire Veterinary Inc (NASDAQ: IVP ), Bonk, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNKK ), Power Metallic Mines Inc. (TSX-V: PNPN | OTCQB: PNPNF ) and Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV )all active in recent trading sessions.

Earlier this year, Signal Advance demonstrated AI-resistance, showing that advanced neural networks (CNNs) performed no better than random guessing when analyzing Analog Guard®-encrypted files-confirming its pattern-less, physics-based architecture. See October 29, 2025, IBM, SIGL News Release.

Global cybercrime is projected to exceed $19.7 trillion by 2030, intensifying demand for quantum-safe security as global computing power increases.

Signal Advance will begin Quantum-Resilience Validation Testing in Q1 2026 and is advancing discussions with partners across defense, finance, telecommunications, and industrial-control markets.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content."TSR" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. "TSR" authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content. "TSR" has not been compensated to produce content related to "Any Companies" appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.