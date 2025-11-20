Hydrocolloids Market Size, Growth Drivers, Latest Trends, Opportunities, Top Companies, Recent Developments, And Forecast

MENAFN - GetNews)



"MarketsandMarketsTM"Hydrocolloids Market by Type (Gelatin, Pectin, Carrageenan, Xanthan gum, Agar, Gum Arabic, Alginates, Guar gum, MCC), Source (Botanical, Microbial, Animal, Seaweed, Synthetic), Function, Application and Region

The global hydrocolloids market, valued at USD 11.2 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2028, according to the latest industry analysis. The market is experiencing strong growth as consumers increasingly prioritize healthier, more natural, and functional food ingredients.







Hydrocolloids remain among the most widely used additives in the food industry due to their multifunctional capabilities as gelling agents, thickeners, emulsifiers, fat replacers, stabilizers, flocculating agents, clarifying agents, whipping agents, and clouding agents. They also play critical roles in forming edible films, encapsulating flavors, and preventing crystallization.

Beyond food processing, hydrocolloids contribute significantly to health and wellness trends, offering low-calorie dietary fibers that enhance product appeal through improved texture, taste, and overall sensory experience. Increasing demand for nutritious and clean-label food products continues to support market expansion worldwide.

Rising Need for Fat Substitutes and Stabilizers Fuels Market Adoption

Growing concerns about chronic health conditions-including obesity, diabetes, and food allergies-are accelerating the use of hydrocolloids as fat substitutes and stabilizers. In applications such as salad dressings and mayonnaise, ingredients like xanthan gum and guar gum are replacing traditional fats to deliver improved viscosity and healthier formulations.

Gelatin to Dominate Hydrocolloid Types Through 2028

The gelatin segment is expected to maintain the largest share of the market during the forecast period. However, increasing consumer preference for plant-based and environmentally friendly ingredients is driving interest in plant-derived hydrocolloids. The rising global rates of obesity and overweight populations are also influencing demand for low-fat, low-sugar, and low-salt food products-without compromising taste or texture.

Food & Beverages Segment to Lead Market Applications

The food & beverage industry is projected to account for the largest application share. Hydrocolloids are widely used to enhance the cooking yield, moisture retention, texture, and sliceability of meat and poultry products. Key functional contributions include:



Carrageenan for moisture retention and viscosity enhancement

Agar for fat reduction in meat items

Xanthan gum as a thickener and stabilizer

Gelatin for gelling and visual appeal in processed meats

Pectin and locust bean gum as fat replacers Guar gum as a binder and lubricant

Animal-Based Sources to Maintain Market Leadership

The animal-derived hydrocolloids segment is expected to hold the largest share by source. However, rapid growth is forecast for plant-based hydrocolloids as sustainability concerns rise. The market continues to expand with new natural and by-product-derived options, including:



Exudate gums (gum Arabic, gum ghatti, tragacanth)

Plant derivatives (pectin, modified starches, modified celluloses, guar gum, locust bean gum) Algae-based hydrocolloids (carrageenan, agar, alginate)

Stabilizers to Capture Major Market Share by Function

Hydrocolloids are essential for stabilizing inherently unstable beverage emulsions. Gum arabic and modified starches serve as primary stabilizers, with other key contributors including xanthan, carrageenan, pectin, cellulose derivatives, and alginates. Their distinct functional properties help maintain the physicochemical stability and texture of beverages.

North America Emerging as Fastest-Growing Regional Market

North America is set to dominate the global hydrocolloids market through 2028. Rising consumer interest in low-fat and low-oil products-particularly in fried and breaded foods-continues to drive regional demand. Hydrocolloids are increasingly used to replace calorie-dense fats with structured water, aligning with the dietary preferences of health-conscious consumers. This trend is expected to further boost hydrocolloid adoption across the U.S. food and beverage sector.

Leading Hydrocolloids Market

Key players in this market include International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Ingredion (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Associated Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Palsgaard A/S (Denmark), Darling Ingredients Inc. (US), DSM (Netherlands), Ashland (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), CP Kelco U.S., Inc. (US), Nexira (France), Deosen Biochemical (Ordos) Ltd. (China), Fufeng Group (China), and BASF SE (Germany).

