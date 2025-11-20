Kyle Yvette Young Releases Transformational New Book

MENAFN - GetNews) New Book Reveals How Trauma Is Inherited - And How We Can Change What We Pass On







Dallas–Fort Worth Author & Global Inclusion Leader Kyle Yvette Young Launches

Transgenerational Impact: Making the Connection - Where Science Meets Soul

Neuroscience meets personal and cultural transformation in Transgenerational Impact: Makingthe Connection, a groundbreaking new release from author and thought leader Kyle Yvette Young. Thispowerful work uncovers something many have felt but never understood: the emotional patterns we carry maynot have started with us - but the power to heal them does.

Rooted in epigenetics, neuroplasticity, and lived experience, Young reveals how the brain and body inherit trauma, resilience, and bias through generations - and how awareness can literally rewire our legacy forward.

“History lives in our DNA. We inherit more than eye color - we inherit stories,” says Young.“Thisbook is about reclaiming those stories and choosing renewal as our inheritance.”

A Science-Backed Pathway to Healing Across Families & Communities

With practical tools and reflective guidance, Transgenerational Impact empowers readers to: Recognize when fear or anxiety is an inherited survival response

Break cycles of bias and emotional patterns passed down from generations past Build newpathways of connection, empathy, and courage

Transform family narratives from pain into purpose

Young's accessible storytelling makes complex science feel personal and actionable - turning hope into tangible change.

About the Author

Kyle Yvette Young is the Founder of The Neuro-Inclusion Group and President & CEO of The CommonGround Consortium (501c3). As Chief Relationship Officer at Quantum Connections, she leads programsthat enhance communication, psychological safety, and cultural intelligence across organizations nationwide.

A Certified Executive Conflict Coach and internationally recognized facilitator, Young has helped thousandsmove from awareness to action-and from history to healing.

A Book for This Moment

As communities navigate deep polarization, generational trauma, and rising mental health needs,

Transgenerational Impact offers research-based relief:

“The past lives in our DNA - but so does the possibility of renewal.”

It is a blueprint for families, educators, workplaces, and leaders ready to interrupt inherited pain and rewrite the future.

Availability &