Upcoming Launch Of Retail Digital Asset Mining Platform With Daily Rewards In A Transparent Revenue-Share Model: Imd Companies, Inc. (Stock Symbol: ICBU)

Holding Company Focused on Strategic Initiatives in Healthcare Technology and Blockchain Infrastructure.

U.S.-Based Digital Asset Mining Division Now at Revenue-Generating Status.

Plan to Launch Retail Digital Asset Mining Program Where Customers Will Earn Daily Rewards with Transparent Revenue-Share Model.

Customers Can Participate in Multiple Different Digital Asset Platforms for Mining Without Purchasing or Maintaining Hardware.

Users Can Purchase Fixed-Term Contracts and Receive Mining Rewards Attributable to Allocated Hash Power, Paid Daily Directly to Their Wallet.

Starting at $100, Contracts Range from 30 Days to 24 Months, with Instant Activation and Real-Time Tracking of Earnings and Hash Rate Performance.

Securing Agreements with a Top-Tier Cloud Mining Provider Which Operates on the SHA-256 Algorithm Within its Proof-of-Work (PoW) Framework.

Mining Services Provided to Investors and Clients Without Requiring Technical Expertise or Infrastructure Management.

iMD Companies, Inc. (Symbol: ICBU ) is a Florida-based holding company driving innovation and shareholder value through strategic initiatives in healthcare technology and digital asset infrastructure. The ICBU U.S.-based digital asset mining division is now a core revenue-generating pillar.

Development of Retail Digital Asset Mining: Customers Will Earn Daily Rewards with Transparent Revenue-Share Model

On November 20th ICBU announced the plan to have an official launch of a highly anticipated retail digital asset mining platform. This will enable individual users to purchase mining contracts and earn direct rewards from the ICBU mining contracts.







ICBU is developing a platform which will allow its users to buy contracts and purchase hash power to the public through a simple, user-friendly digital asset mining platform. Customers can participate in a number of different digital asset platforms for mining without purchasing or maintaining hardware.

Key Highlights of the Retail Digital Asset Mining Launch:

Live and Generating Revenue: Once launched, ICBU users will have the ability to use the platform to redirect them to purchase a contract and access a fleet of top-tier Antminer S23 (SHA-256) and Scrypt ASICs continues to exceed internal hash rate and yield targets in its U.S. facilities.

Customer Revenue-Share Model: When the platform is finished ICBU users will be able purchase fixed-term contracts. and receive mining rewards attributable to their allocated hash power, paid daily directly to their wallet.

Flexible Contract Options: Starting at just $100, contracts will range from 30 days to 24 months, with instant activation and real-time dashboard tracking of earnings and hash rate performance.

Supported Coins: Several of the most popular digital asset types in 2025 with more coins to be added in Q1 2026.

Digital Asset Mining Update

On October 23rd ICBU announced the finalization of a pioneering venture into digital asset mining, through a strategic partnership with a premier mining platform. This innovative mining as a service approach removes the barriers of costly hardware and technical expertise, enabling ICBU to thrive in the competitive digital asset mining landscape while capitalizing on the expanding digital marketplace.

Digital Asset Mining Strategy

ICBU is securing agreements with a top-tier digital asset mining provider which operates on the SHA-256 algorithm within its Proof-of-Work (PoW) framework. By utilizing the providers cutting-edge Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) - engineered for superior hash rates and energy efficiency - which offers scalable, accessible mining solutions without the need to own or manage hardware. This initiative aligns with the ICBU commitment to advancing blockchain technology and delivering value to stakeholders.

Benefits for ICBU

Cost Efficiency: Eliminates upfront costs of ASICs (e.g., $10,000+ for models like the Antminer S21) and operational expenses, such as electricity.

Scalability: Enables ICBU to flexibly adjust hash power contracts based on market dynamics, unlike fixed hardware investments.

Accessibility: Allows ICBU to provide mining services to investors and clients without requiring technical expertise or infrastructure management.

“We are proud to lead the way in blockchain innovation with our digital asset mining venture, which opens mining to a broader audience. This partnership allows us to deliver a cost-effective, scalable solution that strengthens our position in the digital asset market and drives value for our stakeholders”, said Rick Wilson, CEO of ICBU.

