Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Pipeline Analysis Report 2025: Mechanisms Of Action, Competitive Players, Clinical Milestones, And Evolving Therapy Classes

DelveInsight's, “Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Pipeline Insights 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome pipeline landscape. It covers the Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Pipeline Report



On 06 November 2025, Visirna Therapeutics HK Limited conducted a phase 3 study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of VSA001 injection in Chinese adults with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS). A total of approximately 30 participants will be enrolled in the study.

DelveInsight's Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 5+ active players working to develop 5+ pipeline treatment therapies.

The leading Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Companies such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Lipigon Pharmaceuticals, and others. Promising Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Therapies such as Volanesorsen, LCQ908, Olezarsen, and others.

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Overview

Familial hyperchylomicronemia syndrome is a rare autosomal recessive metabolic disorder caused by the mutation in lipoprotein lipase. It correlates with significant morbidity and distress amongst the patients. This article describes the background, pathophysiology, history, and physical and evaluation of type 1 familial hyperlipidemia. The pathophysiology behindfamilial hyperchylomicronemia syndrome is a mutation in the enzyme lipoprotein lipase. Lipoprotein lipase is an enzyme that is present in the vascular endothelial surface. It degrades circulating triglycerides found in chylomicrons and other triglycerides-rich lipoproteins (TGRL) in the bloodstream.

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Emerging Drugs Profile

Olezarsen: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Olezarsen, formerly known as IONIS-APOCIII-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, is a ligand-conjugated (LICA) investigational antisense medicine designed to inhibit the production of apoC-III in the liver. ApoC-III is a protein that regulates triglyceride metabolism in the blood by inhibiting lipoprotein lipase that breakdown triglycerides and by preventing clearance of triglyceride-rich lipoproteins. ApoC-III is an independent risk factor for both pancreatitis and cardiovascular disease.

The Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Treatment.

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome market

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Companies

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Lipigon Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such a



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Scope of the Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Companies- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Lipigon Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Therapies- Volanesorsen, LCQ908, Olezarsen, and others.

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

IntroductionFamilial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Executive SummaryFamilial Chylomicronemia Syndrome: OverviewFamilial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Pipeline TherapeuticsFamilial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Therapeutic AssessmentFamilial Chylomicronemia Syndrome – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Olezarsen: Ionis PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Drug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)Drug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Lipisense: Lipigon PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsFamilial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Key CompaniesFamilial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Key ProductsFamilial Chylomicronemia Syndrome - Unmet NeedsFamilial Chylomicronemia Syndrome - Market Drivers and BarriersFamilial Chylomicronemia Syndrome - Future Perspectives and ConclusionFamilial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Analyst ViewsFamilial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

