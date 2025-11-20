WECENT Announces Availability Of The Original Dell Poweredge R660 Rack Server, Delivering Next-Generation Performance In A Compact 1U Design

WECENT, a global supplier of enterprise IT equipment and authorized distributor for leading brands including Dell, Lenovo, Huawei, HPE, and Cisco, today announced the official availability of the Original Dell PowerEdge R660 Rack Server, a next-generation 1U platform engineered for high-performance computing in space-constrained data center environments.

Designed for organizations requiring powerful compute density, fast memory throughput, and flexible storage capacity, the Dell PowerEdge R660 brings breakthrough capabilities to virtualization clusters, edge deployments, and data-intensive enterprise workloads.

A New Generation of Compact, High-Performance Compute Power

The newly launched PowerEdge R660 features dual-socket 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, delivering substantial gains in throughput, efficiency, and real-time processing. With base frequencies around 2.10GHz and Turbo Boost speeds exceeding 4.8GHz, the platform is built to excel in compute-heavy, latency-sensitive tasks such as VDI, database operations, and AI inference.

The system natively supports DDR5 memory operating at up to 4800 MT/s, enabling dramatically improved bandwidth over earlier generations. This makes the R660 especially effective for analytics, in-memory databases, and cloud-native virtualized workloads.







Ultra-Dense 1U Architecture for Modern Data Centers

As data centers shift toward high-density and high-efficiency designs, the PowerEdge R660 offers a carefully optimized 1U architecture that increases performance per rack unit without sacrificing thermal reliability or scalability. Enterprises can deploy more compute nodes per cabinet, enabling a more efficient and cost-effective infrastructure footprint.

The platform's thermal engineering ensures stable operation even in dense rack configurations, supporting demanding workloads and mixed-application environments.

Versatile Front and Rear Storage for Diverse Workloads

To support rapidly expanding storage requirements, the R660 offers a flexible hybrid storage configuration:



Front bays: Up to 10 × 2.5′′ SAS/SATA/NVMe drives, supporting a maximum of 153.6TB Rear bays: Up to 2 × 2.5′′ drives for additional caching or tiered storage, up to 30.72TB

Organizations can choose from a wide range of RAID and HBA options, including PERC H965i, H755, H355, and HBA355e, giving them the performance, reliability, and redundancy needed for mission-critical data environments.

GPU-Ready for AI and Accelerated Applications

Although compact, the PowerEdge R660 is engineered to support up to two 75W GPUs, making it suitable for AI inference, virtual GPU applications, and graphics-accelerated workloads. This capability brings GPU-enabled computing to edge environments or high-density server racks without requiring larger chassis designs.

Advanced Management and Automation for Enterprise Operations

The server includes Dell's latest management ecosystem:



iDRAC9 with OpenManage Enterprise for automated provisioning, monitoring, and lifecycle control

OpenManage Mobile, enabling administrators to monitor and manage infrastructure from anywhere Optional embedded NIC configuration featuring dual 1GbE ports

These tools streamline system administration, reduce operating overhead, and strengthen reliability across the data center.

Scalable, High-Efficiency Power Options

To accommodate different deployment needs, the PowerEdge R660 supports 700W to 1800W Platinum redundant power supplies, delivering both high efficiency and resilient uptime for enterprise IT environments. This ensures stable power delivery even under dynamic or peak loads.

Optimized for a Wide Range of Enterprise Applications

The new server is purpose-built for organizations requiring high compute density, making it ideal for:



High-density virtualization and VDI clusters

Edge analytics and IoT data gateways

Mid-scale databases, ERP workloads, and data management

AI inference and GPU-accelerated microservices Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and telco environments

Its combination of density, performance, and adaptability makes the R660 a strategic platform for businesses undergoing digital transformation or modernizing legacy data center assets.

WECENT Strengthens Its Dell PowerEdge Portfolio

With the introduction of the R660, WECENT expands its portfolio of original Dell PowerEdge servers across multiple generations, offering customers fast delivery, manufacturer warranties, and globally certified hardware. The company provides organizations with the ability to customize server configurations, access direct-supply pricing, and deploy trusted, enterprise-grade systems backed by technical support.

As industries increasingly depend on AI, virtualization, and real-time analytics, the Dell PowerEdge R660 stands out as an agile, efficient, and future-ready compute solution.

About WECENT

WECENT is a professional IT equipment supplier and authorized agent for top global manufacturers. With more than eight years of experience supplying enterprise servers, storage arrays, switches, GPUs, CPUs, and complete IT infrastructure solutions, WECENT serves clients in over 80 countries worldwide. The company specializes in supporting IT, cloud computing, AI, big data, and virtualization deployments, offering OEM services, project-based configurations, and reliable technical support backed by manufacturer warranties.