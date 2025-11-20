Chronic Kidney Disease Market Poised For Strong Growth Through 2034, Reveals Delveinsight's Latest Forecast

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Chronic Kidney Disease Market"Key Chronic Kidney Disease Companies are ProKidney, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, KBP Biosciences, Kibow Pharma, Cincor Pharma, AstraZeneca, Allena Pharmaceuticals, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, and others.

The Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) market in the United States was valued at approximately USD 2,824 million in 2023 and is expected to maintain steady growth over the forecast period. Among the 7MM, the US recorded the highest CKD prevalence, with an estimated 40 million cases in 2023, a number projected to rise by 2034. In terms of gender distribution, around 2 million males and 3 million females were affected in 2023. The current CKD treatment landscape - which includes erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), ACE inhibitors, ARBs, diabetes management therapies, treatments for secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT), and urate-lowering agents - resulted in a total 7MM market size of USD 5,479 million in 2023. This market is expected to expand further with the introduction of new therapies through 2034.

A key development includes Boehringer Ingelheim's BI-690517, a selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor, which demonstrated a 39.5% reduction in albuminuria over 14 weeks when combined with empagliflozin in a Phase II study - marking the first trial of its class alongside standard care. These results, showcased at ASN Kidney Week 2023, highlight the shifting treatment landscape for CKD.

Additionally, Japan's CKD therapeutics market, valued at USD 1,402 million in 2023, is also expected to experience notable growth by 2034.

DelveInsight's“ Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Forecast–2034” report offers an in-depth evaluation of CKD, covering past and future epidemiology and market dynamics across the US, EU5, and Japan. The CKD market is projected to grow significantly due to increasing disease prevalence and heightened awareness. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of several emerging therapies across different development stages is expected to transform the competitive landscape and future treatment approaches.

The Chronic Kidney Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In August 2025, Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease (the“Company” or“Unicycive”), today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent 12,377,082 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for UNI-494 to treat Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). This patent follows the issuance of an earlier method of use patent for the treatment of Acute Kidney Injury with UNI-494.

In July 2025, ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK) (“ProKidney” or the“Company"), a leading late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced confirmation of alignment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the accelerated approval pathway for rilparencel. Rilparencel is an autologous cellular therapy that received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA and currently is being evaluated in the ongoing Phase 3 REGEN-006 (PROACT 1) trial to demonstrate the therapy's potential to preserve kidney function in patients with advanced CKD and type 2 diabetes.

In March 2025, the FDA broadened the approval of Furoscix (furosemide injection) to include the treatment of edema in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD), including those with nephrotic syndrome. The expanded indication, developed by scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is expected to become available by April 2025, following the agency's acceptance of the supplemental new drug application in July 2024.

In January 2025, the FDA approved a new indication for semaglutide, allowing its use to reduce the risk of kidney disease progression, kidney failure, and cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes and CKD, as announced by Novo Nordisk.

The Chronic Kidney Disease therapeutics market size in the US was approximately USD 2,824 million in 2023 and is expected to grow further during the forecast period.

In 2023, the United Kingdom had the largest Chronic Kidney Disease market size among the EU countries, with nearly USD 421 million, while Italy recorded the smallest market size at approximately USD 132 million.

The Chronic Kidney Disease therapeutics market size in Japan was estimated at around USD 1,402 million in 2023.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Chronic Kidney Disease in the 7MM were approximately 16 million in 2023.

In 2023, the United States held the largest Chronic Kidney Disease market size among the 7MM, valued at around USD 2,824 million, with projections indicating further growth by 2034.

In 2023, the United States reported the highest prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease among the 7MM, with approximately 40 million cases, and this number is projected to grow by 2034.

The Chronic Kidney Disease market in 2023, valued at USD 5,479 million across the 7MM, primarily consists of erythropoietin-stimulating agents (ESAs), ACE inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), antidiabetic medications, treatments for secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT), and urate-lowering therapies. The market is anticipated to expand further with the introduction of emerging therapies during the forecast period (2024-2034).

In 2023, Japan's Chronic Kidney Disease market size was valued at USD 1,402 million, with projections indicating substantial growth at a notable CAGR by 2034.

In 2023, the United Kingdom had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Chronic Kidney Disease among European countries, with around 2 million cases, followed by Germany with approximately 1 million cases. Italy, on the other hand, had the lowest prevalent population, totaling 731 thousand cases.

In 2023, Japan reported nearly 3 million total diagnosed prevalent cases of Chronic Kidney Disease, representing about 22% of the total cases across the 7MM.

DelveInsight's analysis shows that in the EU4 and the UK, more females are impacted than males, with approximately 3.55 million female cases and 3.4 million male cases in 2023.

Key Chronic Kidney Disease Companies: ProKidney, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, KBP Biosciences, Kibow Pharma, Cincor Pharma, AstraZeneca, Allena Pharmaceuticals, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, and others

Chronic Kidney Disease Therapies: Ocedurenone (KBP-5074), BI 690517 + Empagliflozin, and others. The Chronic Kidney Disease epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Chronic Kidney Disease is slightly more common in women (14%) than men (12%)

Chronic Kidney Disease Overview

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a progressive condition characterized by the gradual loss of kidney function over time, impairing the body's ability to filter waste, regulate fluids, and maintain electrolyte balance. It is commonly caused by diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disorders, though genetic factors and autoimmune diseases also contribute. Chronic Kidney Disease often progresses silently, with symptoms emerging in advanced stages, such as fatigue, swelling, anemia, and metabolic complications. Diagnosis involves blood tests, urine tests, and imaging to assess kidney function and structural damage. Without timely intervention, Chronic Kidney Disease can advance to end-stage renal disease, requiring dialysis or kidney transplantation.

Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology

DelveInsight's assessment indicates that the total diagnosed prevalent population of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) across the 7MM reached approximately 16 million individuals in 2023. The United States reported the highest burden, with an estimated 5 million diagnosed cases, a figure projected to rise over the forecast period. Among the EU5, the United Kingdom exhibited the greatest prevalence (~2 million), followed by Germany (~1 million), while Italy recorded the lowest at 731,000 cases. Japan accounted for roughly 3 million diagnosed cases, representing about 22% of the 7MM total. In terms of disease severity, Stage 3 CKD constituted the largest segment in the US (~2.94 million cases in 2023). Furthermore, across the EU4 and the UK, females exhibited a marginally higher diagnosed prevalence than males, with 3.55 million female cases compared to 3.4 million male cases.

Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Chronic Kidney Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease

Prevalent Cases of Chronic Kidney Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Chronic Kidney Disease

Chronic Kidney Disease Market Outlook

The US Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) therapeutics market reached approximately USD 2,824 million in 2023, accounting for the largest share (~52%) of the overall 7MM Chronic Kidney Disease market. Within Europe, the UK reported the highest Chronic Kidney Disease market value at USD 421 million, whereas Italy represented the smallest segment at roughly USD 132 million. Japan's Chronic Kidney Disease therapeutics market was valued at USD 1,402 million in 2023 and is expected to grow steadily throughout the forecast period.

Chronic Kidney Disease treatment focuses on slowing disease progression, alleviating symptoms, and preventing complications. Core management includes lifestyle modifications - such as dietary adjustments, increased physical activity, and smoking cessation - with emphasis on limiting salt, potassium, and protein intake to minimize renal strain.

Pharmacologic interventions play a central role. ACE inhibitors and ARBs are widely used to manage hypertension and reduce proteinuria, thereby delaying disease progression. Statins help control dyslipidemia and lower cardiovascular risk, while glycemic management in diabetic CKD relies on therapies like metformin and SGLT2 inhibitors, which also offer renal protection. Anemia associated with CKD is treated using erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs) and iron supplementation.

In later disease stages, renal replacement therapies - including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis - become necessary. Kidney transplantation remains the optimal option for end-stage renal disease (ESRD), requiring ongoing immunosuppressive therapy. Comprehensive Chronic Kidney Disease management also involves controlling comorbid conditions such as hypertension, hyperglycemia, and lipid disorders, with continuous monitoring essential for improving clinical outcomes and quality of life.

Chronic Kidney Disease Therapies and Key Companies



TRC101 (Veverimer): Tricida

Tolvaptan: Otsuka Pharmaceuticals

AZD5718: AstraZeneca

KERENDIA (finerenone): Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.

INVOKANA (canagliflozin): Janssen Research & Development, LLC

Ocedurenone (KBP-5074): KBP Biosciences

BI 690517 + Empagliflozin: Novo Nordisk A/S And many others

Chronic Kidney Disease Market Drivers

1. Rising Disease Prevalence

Increasing CKD cases across the US, Europe, and Japan-driven by aging populations and higher rates of diabetes and hypertension-are significantly boosting market growth.

2. Advancements in Diagnostic Techniques

Improved screening tools, biomarkers, and routine renal function testing are enabling earlier detection, expanding the diagnosed patient pool.

3. Growing Adoption of Novel Therapeutics

Emerging drug classes such as SGLT2 inhibitors, non-steroidal MRAs, and aldosterone synthase inhibitors (e.g., BI-690517) are transforming treatment standards and fueling market expansion.

4. Increased Awareness and Clinical Guidelines

Greater physician and patient awareness, coupled with updated global CKD management guidelines, is driving higher diagnosis and treatment rates.

5. Strong R&D Pipeline

Robust clinical development efforts targeting renal protection, inflammation, and fibrosis are expected to introduce multiple innovative therapies by 2034.

Chronic Kidney Disease Market Barriers

1. Limited Treatment Options for Early Stages

Therapies primarily slow progression rather than reverse kidney damage, reflecting a major unmet medical need.

2. High Treatment Costs

Advanced therapies, dialysis, and transplantation are expensive, restricting market accessibility in some regions.

3. Adverse Effects of Long-Term Treatments

Long-term use of ACE inhibitors, ARBs, and ESAs can lead to safety concerns, limiting patient adherence.

4. Late Diagnosis

CKD often remains asymptomatic in early stages, resulting in delayed diagnosis and reduced therapeutic effectiveness.

5. Regulatory and Clinical Trial Challenges

Renal therapeutics require long, complex clinical trials and face stringent regulatory pathways, slowing product approvals.

Scope of the Chronic Kidney Disease Market Report



Study Period: 2020-2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Chronic Kidney Disease Companies: Tricida, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and others

Key Chronic Kidney Disease Therapies: TRC101 (Veverimer), Tolvaptan, AZD5718, and others

Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Kidney Disease current marketed and Chronic Kidney Disease emerging therapies

Chronic Kidney Disease Market Dynamics: Chronic Kidney Disease market drivers and Chronic Kidney Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Chronic Kidney Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Kidney Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Chronic Kidney Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Chronic Kidney Disease

4. Chronic Kidney Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Chronic Kidney Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Chronic Kidney Disease

9. Chronic Kidney Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Chronic Kidney Disease Unmet Needs

11. Chronic Kidney Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Chronic Kidney Disease Market Analysis (2020-2034)

14. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Drivers

16. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Barriers

17. Chronic Kidney Disease Appendix

18. Chronic Kidney Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

