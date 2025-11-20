403
EU Condemns Sudan's RSF Atrocities, Sanctions One Of Its Leaders
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The European Union strongly condemned on Thursday what it described as "grave and ongoing atrocities" perpetrated by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan, including following the seizure of the city of El Fasher and sanctioned one of its leaders.
"Deliberate targeting of civilians, ethnically motivated killings, systematic sexual and gender-based violence, starvation as a method of warfare and denying access for humanitarian aid are serious breaches of international humanitarian law and international human rights law," reads an EU statement.
"Such acts may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity."
In response to these crimes, the EU Foreign Affairs Council adopted today restrictive measures against Abdelrahim Hamdan Dagalo, the second in command of the RSF.
"The EU stands ready to impose any further restrictive measure where appropriate, on all actors responsible for destabilising Sudan and obstructing its political transition," added the statement.
The EU statement went on to say that ensuring accountability is at the heart of the EU Foreign Affairs Council conclusions on Sudan from 20 October 2025.
The EU vowed that it would step up support to documenting and investigating such violations to break the persisting cycle of impunity, which continues to breed new atrocities.
"The EU supports the vital role played by accountability, mechanisms, including the International Criminal Court and the UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission and their investigations of crimes committed by the RSF, the SAF and their associates. The culture of impunity in Sudan must end. Those responsible must be held to account," it stressed.
The EU urged all parties to the conflict to resume negotiations to achieve an immediate and lasting ceasefire, in line with the 12 September statement by the Quad.
It stressed that the protection of civilians and the humanitarian access are not contingent on a ceasefire.
The EU calls for concrete measures to protect civilians, including humanitarian and medical workers, grassroots organisations and local responders, and commends their courage.
"All parties to the conflict must adhere to international humanitarian law. Civilians on the move, and wishing to leave El Fasher and other besieged cities must be granted safe passage. Those being held hostage must be released immediately," it underlined.
The EU reaffirmed its commitment to support the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Sudan and to ensure its state institutions are preserved.
It rejected the emergence of parallel governing structures and any action that could result in the partition of the country, as well as any external interference, which heightens tensions and fuels the conflict. (end)
