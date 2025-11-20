403
Egypt, S. Korea Affirm Need Of Preserving States' Unity, Sovereignty
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and his South Korean peer Lee Jae Myung have discussed developments in some countries in the region, stressing the necessity of maintaining the states' unity, sovereignty, and peoples' properties.
The announcement was made during closed-door talks held between the two leaders followed by a broader session that brought together the two countries' delegations, Egyptian presidential spokesman Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shennawy said in a statement on Thursday.
The talks also covered regional issues of mutual interest as Al-Sisi reviewed Egypt's efforts aiming to implement the ceasefire in Gaza and the relevant Security Council, Al-Shennawy added.
Al-Sisi underlined Egypt's unwavering position based on the two-state solution as the only way to make permanent peace and achieve stability in the Middle East region, he noted.
South Korean's president appreciated Egypt's pivotal role in making peace and backing stability in the region, primarily Al-Sisi endeavors that led to the halt of war in Gaza and the hosting of Sharm El-Sheikh peace summit.
Lee Jae reviewed his country's position regarding developments in the Korean Peninsula and East Asia, as Al-Sisi praised Korea's efforts to maintain balanced and cooperative relations with various regional and international parties.
On bilateral ties, Al-Shennawy said Al-Sisi stressed the importance of continuing boosting relations in all fields mainly economy, investment, culture and education.
Al-Sisi expressed hope for increasing the size of South Korean companies' works in multiple sectors mainly communications, information technology, shipbuilding, artificial intelligence, mining and petrochemicals, along auto manufacturing.
Lee Jae also affirmed his country's keenness on strengthening cooperation with Egypt in all domains.
Following the talks, the two presidents witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in culture and education, the statement concluded. (end)
