Salt, Moores Fire UAE Bulls To Five-Wicket Win Over Vista Riders

An explosive innings from Phil Salt (37 off 13) and Tom Moores (39 not out off 16) ensured the UAE Bulls beat the Vista Riders by five wickets at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in the ongoing 2025 Abu Dhabi T10.

The victory marked the UAE Bulls' first victory of the campaign.

Chasing a modest total of 76, Moores opened fire in the first over with 15 runs against Dwaine Pretorious while Salt took down Andrew Tye for 21 runs soon after to blunt the contest.

Salt eventually fell to Tye in the fourth over but only after he had launched a total of five fours and two sixes. Moores was just as lethal, remaining unbeaten with three fours and three sixes to steer the Bulls home in 5.3 overs

Up against a clinical bowling performance, the Vista Riders had a slow start in the first innings, finding only six runs in the first two overs. After Murali Vijay retired hurt, Captain Faf Du Plessis (26 off 15) and Ben McDermott (17 off 11) broke the shackles with a series of boundaries, but both batters departed in consecutive overs to bring the scoreline to 52/2 in 6.3 overs. Sean Dickson (12 off 9) was the only other batter to cross the double figure mark as the Vista Riders limped to 75/4.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (1/7) and Muhammad Rohid Khan (1/14) tightened the screws with disciplined two-over spells, conceding little and taking a wicket apiece. Junaid Siddique (1/17) and Sunil Narine (1/17) chipped in with a wicket each as well, ensuring the Riders never found momentum.

“I've been playing continuously and felt no issues today. Once I'm back with the Bulls, it always feels like family and that helps me stay calm," said Rohid.

"T10 is a different format where you must make decisions quickly, but once you adjust and try different balls, it actually becomes easier.”

Earlier, a mammoth partnership between David Wiese (59 not out off 21) and Marcus Stoinis (40 not out off 22) guided the Deccan Gladiators to an eight-wicket win over the Royal Champs.

Wiese hammered seven sixes and two fours, while Stoinis struck three fours and two sixes as the defending champions overhauled the target of 134 in 9.2 overs.