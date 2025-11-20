Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE Offers Condolences To Peru Over Victims Of Deadly Bus Crash

UAE Offers Condolences To Peru Over Victims Of Deadly Bus Crash


2025-11-20 02:21:51
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with Peru over the victims of a bus crash in the Arequipa region, in the south of the country, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Peru over this tragedy.

Recommended For You Dubai: Emirates Islamic Bank to close 5 branches amid rationalising network

The ministry also wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured.

MENAFN20112025000049011007ID1110375483



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search