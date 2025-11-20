UAE Offers Condolences To Peru Over Victims Of Deadly Bus Crash
The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with Peru over the victims of a bus crash in the Arequipa region, in the south of the country, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Peru over this tragedy.
The ministry also wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured.
