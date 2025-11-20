Metals, Miners Reverse As The USDX Approaches 100

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) Have you seen those clear reversals in gold,silver and miners today? Did you notice USD's rally?

How about bitcoin's move below $90k?

All are related and point to the same thing – the picture that was outlined yesterday remainsvery much up-to-date.

After consolidating for a while, the USD Index is finally ready to break above 100.

And while the USD Index futures are slightly below 100, the cash index is already above this key mark.

After yet another – verified – breakout, the USD Index is moving higher once again. This time, it could be the move that takes the USD above 100 and it then stays there.

This – when it happens – will be a clear confirmation for the entire world that the trend in the USD has shifted.

You might be wondering whether the U.S. Supreme Court decision could change the trend - by invalidating and reversing the tariffs. In theory that's possible but, it seems very unlikely because:

The market reacted to the tariff announcements as if that was a bearish thing for the USD (incorrectly so). Consequently, whatever bad could have happened here, has already taken place.Despite this possibility, the market is showing obvious technical strength - it's been rallying since the firstinterest rate cut and given how extremely bearish everyone still is on the USD, it's gaining ground. As technicals often lead fundamentals, it doesn't look like anything bad for the USD is on the horizon (or at least not in the immediate future).

The precious metals market was ignoring the first part of today's move higher in the USD (PMs and miners rallied), but when the rally continued, the latter reversed course.

At the moment of writing these words, all: gold, silver, and GDXJ are down today, while the UUP ETF (proxy for the USD Index) is clearly up.

The intraday reversal in the PMs is bearish on its own intechnical terms, either way.

Meanwhile, bitcoin's decline continues – bitcoin – the anti-dollar asset – is perfectly reacting to dollar's strength. And as the USD's strength continues, bitcoin is likely to fall profoundly.

Silver had its moment earlier today, but the intraday reversal makes the 'silver has already topped' scenario very likely. And now, despite the100 reasons to be rallying in the long run – silver is likely to decline (in the following weeks and months)

On a side note – even though it's universally ignored by Google and others – it's International Men's Day today, and I would like to wish all the men reading this all the best – profitable investments, healthy bodies, calm minds, and happy homes.

I'll be watching the markets closely for the trading opportunities during this decline and the subsequent rally (as well as during the rebounds) andI'll report to my subscribers accordingly. This decline will most likely provide us with the mother of all buying opportunities – at least for silver.

Get the“Silver Rising: 100 Reasons Why Silver Will Soar”book atSilver2026

Thank you.

Przemyslaw K. Radomski, CFA

Founder

Golden Meadow®

Exploring Mining Podcast with Investorideas - get mining stock news from TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX, NASDAQ, NYSE companies plus interviews with CEO's and leading experts

Check out theExploring Mining podcast at Investorideas with host Cali Van Zant for the latest mining stock news and insightful interviews with top industry experts

Research mining stocks at Investorideas free stock directory

Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas:

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

Mining stocks -Learn more about our news, PR and social media, podcast and content services at Investorideas

Investors/Services

Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube



Contact Investorideas

800 665 0411

Gold-MiningStocks - investing ideas in gold and mining stocksLike Gold Stocks? View ourGold / Mining Stocks Directory

Get News on Mining Stocks