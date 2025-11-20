Metals, Miners Reverse As The USDX Approaches 100
How about bitcoin's move below $90k?
All are related and point to the same thing – the picture that was outlined yesterday remainsvery much up-to-date.USD Index Prepares for Major Breakout
After consolidating for a while, the USD Index is finally ready to break above 100.
And while the USD Index futures are slightly below 100, the cash index is already above this key mark.
After yet another – verified – breakout, the USD Index is moving higher once again. This time, it could be the move that takes the USD above 100 and it then stays there.
This – when it happens – will be a clear confirmation for the entire world that the trend in the USD has shifted.
You might be wondering whether the U.S. Supreme Court decision could change the trend - by invalidating and reversing the tariffs. In theory that's possible but, it seems very unlikely because:The market reacted to the tariff announcements as if that was a bearish thing for the USD (incorrectly so). Consequently, whatever bad could have happened here, has already taken place. Despite this possibility, the market is showing obvious technical strength - it's been rallying since the firstinterest rate cut and given how extremely bearish everyone still is on the USD, it's gaining ground. As technicals often lead fundamentals, it doesn't look like anything bad for the USD is on the horizon (or at least not in the immediate future). Precious Metals Rally Fades
The precious metals market was ignoring the first part of today's move higher in the USD (PMs and miners rallied), but when the rally continued, the latter reversed course.
At the moment of writing these words, all: gold, silver, and GDXJ are down today, while the UUP ETF (proxy for the USD Index) is clearly up.
The intraday reversal in the PMs is bearish on its own intechnical terms, either way.
Meanwhile, bitcoin's decline continues – bitcoin – the anti-dollar asset – is perfectly reacting to dollar's strength. And as the USD's strength continues, bitcoin is likely to fall profoundly.
Silver had its moment earlier today, but the intraday reversal makes the 'silver has already topped' scenario very likely. And now, despite the100 reasons to be rallying in the long run – silver is likely to decline (in the following weeks and months)
On a side note – even though it's universally ignored by Google and others – it's International Men's Day today, and I would like to wish all the men reading this all the best – profitable investments, healthy bodies, calm minds, and happy homes.
I'll be watching the markets closely for the trading opportunities during this decline and the subsequent rally (as well as during the rebounds) andI'll report to my subscribers accordingly. This decline will most likely provide us with the mother of all buying opportunities – at least for silver.
Get the“Silver Rising: 100 Reasons Why Silver Will Soar”book atSilver2026
Thank you.
Przemyslaw K. Radomski, CFA
Founder
Golden Meadow®
Check out theExploring Mining podcast at Investorideas with host Cali Van Zant for the latest mining stock news and insightful interviews with top industry experts
Research mining stocks at Investorideas free stock directory
Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas:
About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas
Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.
Mining stocks -Learn more about our news, PR and social media, podcast and content services at Investorideas
Investors/Services
Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on YouTube
Contact Investorideas
800 665 0411
Gold-MiningStocks - investing ideas in gold and mining stocksLike Gold Stocks? View ourGold / Mining Stocks Directory
Get News on Mining Stocks
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment