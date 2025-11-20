Doubleview Gold Corp. Highlights Scandium Potential At Hat Project, A Key Enabler For The Electrification Economy



Vancouver, British Columbia--(ACN Newswire - November 20, 2025) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview" or the "Company"), is a leading Canadian exploration company that is currently finalizing a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) and updated Preliminary Resource Estimate (MRE) at its Hat Critical and Strategic Metals deposit in the so-called Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. This News Release discusses the importance of Scandium, an important component of the Hat deposit. The Hat deposit hosts significant scandium potential estimated at 300 to 500 million tonnes at an average grade of 40 ppm (0.004%) Sc2O3, representing one of the world's largest undeveloped scandium deposits. Doubleview anticipates releasing results from its 2-year metallurgical analysis program in the immediate future when details are received from its metallurgical consultants and laboratories. The Company anticipates the analysis will confirm high scandium recovery rates and enable its inclusion in the upcoming updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), both of which are expected to be finalized before the end of 2025. As the global shift toward electrification accelerates, scandium emerges as a vital material for enhancing energy efficiency and supporting clean technologies. The Hat Project, with its unique polymetallic profile including copper, gold, cobalt, silver, and scandium, positions Doubleview to contribute significantly to this transition. What is Scandium? Scandium (Sc), (atomic weight 45.10, density 2.5), a close relative of the Rare Earth elements, possesses exceptional properties when alloyed with other metals, particularly aluminum. It is lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and as an alloy is capable of dramatically improving strength, heat resistance, and weldability without adding significant weight. When combined with aluminum, scandium forms alloys that achieve the strength of steel while maintaining the light weight of aluminum, enabling revolutionary applications in transportation, aerospace, and clean energy. Scandium's scarcity, produced in limited quantities globally, primarily as a byproduct, makes it a high-value critical mineral, with prices often exceeding $5,000 per kilogram. Its applications span aerospace, defense, and increasingly, the clean energy sector, where it plays a pivotal role in advancing sustainable technologies. Global scandium resources are dominated by projects in Australia and northern Europe. Canadian deposits potentially can allow diversity of supply within a stable and mature mining jurisdiction. The Hat Project: A Significant Scandium Deposit At Doubleview's Hat Project scandium is hosted by a large scale alkalic porphyry system that is one of the world's very few scandium-bearing deposits. Recent drilling and resource updates, including the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate released in July 2024 and subsequent expansions announced in October 2025, have confirmed an increased footprint and potential volume for the polymetallic deposit. The Hat Deposit is distinguished by its robust mineralization, with scandium occurring with what the Company anticipates being economically viable concentrations of copper, gold, cobalt, and silver. Doubleview's exploration, including mapping and geophysical and geochemical surveys and more than 100 drill holes, has outlined shallow and deep mineralized horizons, that confirm the deposit's scale and its potential to become a leading source of base and precious metals, including not only copper and gold but also cobalt, silver and scandium. Advanced Metallurgy and High Recovery Rates Doubleview has made significant investment in metallurgical test work in support of its Hat Project with the objective of optimizing the efficient extraction and recovery of its component metals. High recoveries will enhance project economics by maximizing value from the ore. Notably, the Company's ongoing metallurgical studies, as highlighted in recent progress updates, will refine these techniques further, ensuring environmentally responsible and cost-effective production. Doubleview believes its Hat deposit's polymetallic nature and physical characteristics offer a unique and very valuable advantage as scandium can be recovered as a secondary product alongside primary gold and copper production. The by-product concept minimizes incremental costs, leveraging the same mining and milling operations to unlock scandium's value. By treating scandium as an enhancement to the core copper-gold operation, Doubleview can achieve diversified revenue streams while maintaining operational efficiency, transforming what could be a standalone challenge into a synergistic opportunity. Scandium's Value in the Electrification Economy In the rapidly growing electrification economy, scandium may play a transformative role by enabling lighter, more efficient, and durable materials essential for electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy systems, and advanced power generation. When alloyed with aluminum, scandium creates super-strong, lightweight composites that reduce vehicle weight by up to 20-30%, extend EV battery range, and improve overall energy efficiency. Outstandingly this is critical for the transportation industry's push toward zero-emission where every gram saved translates to greater sustainability and cost savings. Beyond EVs, scandium as a catalyst is a key component in solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs), which generate clean electricity from hydrogen or natural gas with high efficiency and low emissions. Scandium-stabilized zirconia electrolytes in SOFCs enhance ionic conductivity, lower operating temperatures, and increase cell lifespan, making them ideal for distributed power generation in data centers, industrial facilities, and microgrids. As governments worldwide invest in hydrogen infrastructure and fuel cell technologies to meet net-zero goals, demand for scandium is projected to surge, potentially outstripping current global supply of around 15-20 tons annually. The Hat Project's scandium resources align perfectly with this demand, offering a secure, domestic source to support the world's clean energy ambitions. " Scandium represents a game-changer for Doubleview and the broader electrification landscape," said Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO of Doubleview Gold Corp. " Our Hat Project not only bolsters Canada's critical minerals strategy but also positions us to deliver high-value materials that drive innovation in clean energy and transportation." Doubleview continues to advance the Hat Project through drilling, metallurgical optimization, and resource expansion, with plans for more updates in the coming weeks. Our metallurgical consultants will provide further progress reports that we will share in new releases. About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) is a Canadian resource company advancing the 100%-owned Hat Polymetallic Project, located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. The Hat hosts a large copper-gold-cobalt-scandium porphyry system with significant critical metal potential. Doubleview is dedicated to responsible exploration, Indigenous engagement, and sustainable development that benefits both shareholders and local communities. Doubleview's success is deeply rooted in the unwavering support of its long-term shareholders, supporters, and institutional investors. Their ongoing commitment has been instrumental in advancing the company's strategic initiatives. Doubleview looks forward to further collaborative growth and development and continues to welcome active participation from its valued stakeholders as the company expands its portfolio and strengthens its position in the critical minerals sector. For more information, please visit: . Qualified Persons: Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist, and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder in the company. About the Hat Polymetallic Deposit The Hat Deposit, located in northwestern British Columbia, is a polymetallic porphyry project with major resources of copper, gold, cobalt, and the potential for scandium. As one of the region's significant sources of critical minerals, the Hat deposit has undergone targeted exploration and development. The 0.2% CuEq cut-off resource estimate, as of the recently completed Mineral Resource Estimate and the Company's July 25, 2024, news release, is summarized below: Average Grade Metal Content Open Pit Model Hat Resource Category Tonnage CuEq Cu Co Au Ag CuEq Cu Co Au Ag Mt % % % g/t g/t million

lb million lb million lb thousand oz thousand oz In Pit Indicated 150 0.408 0.221 0.008 0.19 0.42 1,353 733 28 929 2,045 Inferred 477 0.344 0.185 0.009 0.15 0.49 3,619 1,945 91 2,328 7,575 Scandium potential for the Hat Deposit is estimated to be 300 to 500 million tonnes at an average grade of 40 ppm (0.004%) Sc2O3. For further details of the MRE, please refer to the Company's July 25, 2024 news release. On behalf of the Board of Directors, Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer For further information please contact: Doubleview Gold Corp

