American Conference Institute Announces 13Th Annual Advanced Forum On False Claims And Qui Tam Enforcement

The American Conference Institute (ACI) today announced the 13th Annual Advanced Forum on False Claims and Qui Tam Enforcement, taking place January 28–29, 2026, at Virgin Hotels New York City.

New enforcement priorities, major shifts in resources within the Department of Justice, and ever-evolving policy initiatives are all contributing to an increasingly complex regulatory and enforcement environment for in-house counsel that will continue to take center stage in 2026.

These topics and many more will be covered at this forum, a premier two-day networking event for the international legal and compliance community. Hosted by ACI, the annual event joins together in-house and external counsel, senior government officials, and leading business advisors globally to discuss current and emerging False Claims Act (FCA) enforcement trends.

Conference Co-Chairs

This year's esteemed conference co-chairs are Jaime Raich, former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida; Zachary Cunha, former U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island; and Hamsa Mahendranathan, a partner at Whistleblower Partners.

“ACI's False Claims and Qui Tam Enforcement Conference is a compelling mix of defense counsel, relator's counsel, in-house counsel, and prosecutors who kick off the year with strategic insight into this key area of corporate enforcement,” said Raich, who is now chief counsel for global investigations at GE Aerospace.

“[This event] consistently stands out for practical and substantive thought leadership that brings together key players from across the world of FCA enforcement and defense,” said Cunha, who is now a partner at law firm Nixon Peabody.

“With significant changes reshaping the enforcement landscape, this forum of government prosecutors, whistleblower attorneys, and FCA defense counsel has never been more essential for practitioners navigating this dynamic area of law,” Mahendranathan said.

Esteemed Panelists and Keynote Speakers

In addition to real-world insights shared by legal peers, attendees will hear from former and current U.S. enforcement officials, including:

.Brenna Jenny, Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Division;

.Michael Granston, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Division;

.Joseph Hunt, former Assistant Attorney General of the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Division;

.Jaime Raich, former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida;

.Zachary Cunha, former U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island;

.Kevin Lownds, Division Chief of the Medicaid Fraud Division at Massachusetts Attorney General's Office; and

.Peter Hyun, former acting chief for the Federal Communications Commission's Enforcement Bureau.

Main Event Sessions

Several current and emerging FCA topics will take center stage as government officials and legal professionals share their insights throughout the two-day main event. Breakout session topics to be discussed include:

.How to strategize FCA investigations and cases in line with current policies;

.How the Civil and Criminal Divisions work in tandem to enforce the FCA;

.How the DoJ and HHS work in tandem to enforce the FCA;

.A look at how the courts currently interpret false claims;

.Zooming in on internal investigations: addressing concerns for in-house counsel;

.How the FCA impacts private equity investors and consultants;

.Current healthcare enforcement trends; and

.What the future holds for FCA enforcement.

Attendees will walk away with practical insights on how to best position FCA cases, how to draft pleadings that will survive motions to dismiss, how to structure vendor relationships to minimize the risk of Anti-Kickback Statute violations, and much more.

Event Details

The forum will take place:

January 28–29, 2026

Virgin Hotels New York City | New York, NY

