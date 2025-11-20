Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Supreme Court Launches New E-Filing Platform With Unified Digital Services On A Pilot Basis

2025-11-20 02:13:01
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 20 (KNN) The Supreme Court on Thursday announced the launch of an updated e-filing platform, which will initially operate on a pilot basis.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, sitting alongside Justices PB Varale and K Vinod Chandran, said the new system will consolidate several digital services into a single interface.

“It will have an online advocate-appearance portal, online hybrid hearing, virtual filing options - all under one window,” the CJI stated.

The rollout will take place in phases, allowing the Court to gradually expand use of the platform.

During the transition, the existing filing system will continue to function concurrently.

According to the CJI, the initiative reflects the Court's broader effort to streamline digital processes and improve access to various online services through a unified framework.

(KNN Bureau)

