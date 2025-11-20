403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NASDAQ 100 Forecast Today 20/11: Hesitation (Video&Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The Nasdaq 100 initially tried to rally during the trading session on Wednesday but gave back gains to show signs of hesitation right at the 50-day EMA. That being said, I don't really think it's that big of a deal. The real reaction wasn't to the 50-day EMA, but I think the fact that the jobs numbers out of America are going to be delayed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment