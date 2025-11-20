403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NZD/USD Forecast Today 20/11: Rolls Over (Video&Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The New Zealand dollar has fallen pretty significantly during the trading session here on Wednesday as we continue to see the US dollar strengthen against almost everything. The jobs numbers are coming out after the Fed meeting, so this cuts back the idea that the Fed may jump in and start cutting rates. I think that's part of what's going on.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment