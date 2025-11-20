UNHCR Aims Side Swipe At Swiss Refugee Policy For Ukraine

Wednesday's attacks on Ukraine by Russia show that no part of the country is safe,” the UNHCR said in Geneva on Thursday.

+ Swiss refugee pivot for Ukarinian refugees raises doubts

Since the beginning of November, at parliament's request, the new S statuses in Switzerland have been limited to people whose last place of residence in Ukraine was in the regions occupied by Russia or in the conflict zones. The areas currently considered safe by the Swiss government include three of those targeted on Wednesday in the west of Ukraine.

A Russian strike killed 26 people and injured more than 90 in Ternopil. More than 20 people were still missing on Thursday. This bombardment was“one of the deadliest” in three years of war, the UNHCR said.

+ Ukrainian men in Switzerland face dilemma

Damage to energy infrastructure has also been reported, while the UN and humanitarian organisations are working to help the population ahead of what promises to be a difficult winter.

“Some countries have refused requests for asylum or other forms of protection, as well as assistance, to Ukrainians, claiming that parts of Ukraine are safe”, said the UNHCR. An approach that Wednesday's attacks call into question, according to the UN agency.

This content was published on Oct 8, 2025 Switzerland updates S status rules for Ukrainian refugees, with new regional distinctions.