Novartis Extends Mid-Term Growth Targets

Management is aiming to restore the core operating margin to above 40% by 2029, once it has absorbed an impact of one to two basis points from the planned acquisition of Avidity Biosciences.
Completion of this acquisition, worth some $12 billion, is scheduled for the first half of next year, the Basel-based firm said at its investor day.
The group has also revised upwards the annual commercial potential of its anti-cancer drugs Kisqali and Scemblix, to more than $10 billion from more than $8 billion and more than $4 billion from more than $3 billion respectively.
The product portfolio now includes eight commercial assets with potential annual revenues of between $3 billion and $10 billion.
