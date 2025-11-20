Novartis Extends Mid-Term Growth Targets

Management is aiming to restore the core operating margin to above 40% by 2029, once it has absorbed an impact of one to two basis points from the planned acquisition of Avidity Biosciences.

Completion of this acquisition, worth some $12 billion, is scheduled for the first half of next year, the Basel-based firm said at its investor day.

+ Swiss pharma evaluates US trade deal

The group has also revised upwards the annual commercial potential of its anti-cancer drugs Kisqali and Scemblix, to more than $10 billion from more than $8 billion and more than $4 billion from more than $3 billion respectively.

The product portfolio now includes eight commercial assets with potential annual revenues of between $3 billion and $10 billion.

This content was published on Sep 19, 2025 Global drug pricing disputes are intensifying as pharma firms and regulators clash over how much a medicine is worth.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga