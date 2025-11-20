Mercan Group / Key word(s): Joint Venture/Product Launch

MERCAN PARTNERS WITH THE GOVERNMENT OF PANAMA TO REVAMP ITS FOREIGN INVESTMENT PROGRAM

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PANAMA CITY, Panama, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercan Group, leader in Investment, Immigration Consulting and Recruitment, with 35+ years of expertise, is pleased to announce its new chapter in the immigration investment area, as the main strategic partner of the Government of Panama to support the international promotion and revamp of the country's Qualified Investor Program.



According to Eduardo Arango, Vice Minister of Commerce and Industries of Panama, the country "has turned a page in its investment migration story. After years of administrative inertia, the Government is now implementing the Qualified Investor Program as originally envisioned - transparent, efficient, and consistent". Through this collaboration, the Panamanian Government reinforces the global reach and competitiveness of its investment program, counting on Mercan's proven expertise to take it to the next level, in the words of Eduardo Arango: "Designing the second wind of the program, side by side with Mercan, and defining them as our strategic partner was an easy decision". Panama is one of the most internationally connected countries in the region and is a key hub for international trade and investment, with a stable, dollar-based economy, a robust financial sector, and the Panama Canal handling around 5% of global trade. The Qualified Investor Program offers a reliable path to Panamanian citizenship after five years, requiring a minimum investment of $300,000 and flexible residence requirements. For Jordi Vilanova, President of Mercan Properties Portugal, "Panama represents a unique combination of institutional confidence, legal stability, and an ambitious vision. Our success is built on making the right decisions, and we strongly believe Panama's Qualified Investor Program is one of them". "Mercan's presence in Panama reflects stability, longevity, and genuine commitment to the project we share. With decades of experience and a trusted reputation in the investment migration world, having Mercan on board strengthens our commitment to ensuring that every participant benefits from a program built on transparency, performance, and real investment in the country", adds the Vice Minister of Commerce and Industries of Panama. Jerry Morgan, CEO of Mercan Group, says that this is "an important step in Mercan's journey. Our commitment has always been to establish long-term partnerships with countries that prioritize opportunity, transparency, and investor trust. Panama represents all of that - and we're proud to join forces with a government that shares our vision for sustainable economic and social growth, and for creating an attractive environment for international investors and their families". Mercan's commitment to Panama is reinforced by the Group's recent investment in the country: a landmark hospitality development currently in the planning phase, which will feature a branded hotel, serviced residences, and a casino - designed to be one of the most distinctive projects of its kind in the region. "Panama is exactly the kind of environment that Mercan looks for when entering a new market. In Europe, our track record is self-evident - with 34 hospitality projects, including 16 already in operation, across Portugal and Greece", according to Jordi Vilanova. The projects Mercan is developing in Panama will offer investors a safe entry point into a high-quality development, supported by a clear and reliable application timeline. It follows the same business model Mercan has successfully implemented in Portugal and Greece, where the Group has delivered a decade of high-quality hospitality projects that combine trusted partnerships with leading global hotel brands and a proven track record of opening 15 hotels in Portugal alone, all delivering strong performance. This new chapter in Panama follows the same principles of excellence, consistency, and long-term value. For more info, click here< Logo:



