H2APEX: Strategic focus on expanding own hydrogen production capacities shows first positive effects – revenue forecast for full year 2025 raised

20.11.2025 / 18:42 CET/CEST

Revenue forecast for 2025 adjusted to EUR 9 million to EUR 10 million (previously: EUR 6 million to EUR 8 million)

Increased forecast reflects initial success of adjusted strategy Additional revenue potential through hydrogen sales and services for external customers and joint ventures Rostock-Laage, Grevenmacher (Grand Duchy of Luxembourg), 20 November 2025 – H2APEX Group SCA (Prime Standard, ISIN: LU0472835155, WKN: A0YF5P), a listed leading operator and developer of green hydrogen plants for the decarbonization of industry, infrastructure and mobility, today announced in an ad hoc announcement that it is raising its forecast for the full year 2025 to EUR 9 million to EUR 10 million (previously: EUR 6 million to EUR 8 million). The increased forecast is due to the company's adjusted strategy, which is already showing initial positive effects earlier than expected. In particular, the joint IPCEI-funded project with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) in Lubmin, for which H2APEX has provided initial project development services, has contributed to the unexpected increase in revenue. Peter Rößner, CEO of H2APEX: "We see the increased revenue forecast as a clear first sign that we have made the right decision with our focus on expanding our own hydrogen production capacities and external services. In this regard, we have made great progress in the first nine months of 2025. The strategic partnership with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) represents a milestone in the expansion of our own hydrogen production capacities. In addition, we also want to further expand our other areas of activity in energy and asset management, in the development of storage and transport solutions, and in operations and maintenance. Overall, we feel encouraged by the revenue development to continue on the path we have chosen." In addition to the joint project with CIP in Lubmin, which is expected to have a capacity of 100 MW in the first expansion stage, H2APEX also plans to implement hydrogen projects with smaller production capacities in the future. With these decentralised, small-volume plants, the company aims to meet the already strong demand for hydrogen in a timely manner without the need for a connection to a pipeline. In the medium to long term, the group expects to generate the majority of its revenue from the operation of its own plants. The aim is to ensure greater revenue stability, predictable cash flow, and improved scalability, thereby creating a solid basis for sustainable long-term growth. Furthermore, H2APEX sees further revenue potential in providing services to external customers and joint ventures, such as the operation and maintenance of hydrogen plants and project development. At the same time, the company continues to work on developing its own hydrogen storage solutions to enable the efficient transport of this raw material. The ad hoc announcement on the 2025 revenue forecast is available for download on the company website in the“Investor Relations” section. The interim report for the first three quarters of the 2025 financial year will be published as planned on 24 November 2025. About H2APEX The operational core of H2APEX was founded in 2000 in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and has been fully dedicated to clean hydrogen production, storage, and distribution since 2012. As a pioneer in the field, H2APEX aims to establish itself as an internationally recognized developer and operator of hydrogen facilities. The company specializes in developing, constructing, selling, or operating green hydrogen plants with electrolysis capacities of up to 2 GW. These plants support the decarbonization of industrial value chains and the production of green hydrogen. They are used in industries such as steel, chemicals, and cement, as well as other energy-intensive sectors. Additionally, H2APEX provides infrastructure and logistics solutions, particularly for industrial applications in warehouses, ports, and production facilities.

