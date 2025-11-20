Agile Robots Launches Agile ONE, A New Humanoid Robot Designed For Industrial Work

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Agile Robots launches its first humanoid robot for industry

November 20, 2025 by David Edwards

Agile Robots, a developer of intelligent robotic solutions, is launching its first humanoid robot. Agile ONE is designed for use in industrial settings, where it will work“safely and efficiently alongside humans and other robotic solutions”, says the company.

The humanoid combines intuitive human-robot interaction, the world's most dexterous robotic hand, and an innovative AI model trained on real-world industrial data. It will be manufactured in-house in Germany.

CEO and founder Dr Zhaopeng Chen said:“At Agile Robots we believe the next industrial revolution is Physical AI: intelligent, autonomous and flexible robots that can perceive, understand and act in the physical world. Agile ONE embodies this revolution.”

Agile ONE is designed for a wide variety of industrial tasks, including material gathering and transport, pick-and-place operations, machine tending, tool use and fine manipulation.

The new humanoid is part of the wider Agile Robots portfolio of AI-driven robotic systems, which include the Agile Hand, the FR3 force sensitive robotic arm, the robotic arm Diana 7 and the Thor Series, as well as multiple Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs).

At the centre of all these solutions, including Agile ONE, stands the AI-driven software platform AgileCore, ensuring seamless integration.

“The real value for our industrial customers isn't just a stand-alone intelligent humanoid, but an entire intelligent production system,” said Chen.

“We see Agile ONE working seamlessly alongside our other robotic solutions, each part of the system connected and learning from each other.

“This approach of applying physical AI to whole production systems can give our customers a new level of holistic efficiency and quality.”

Agile ONE is designed as a stable, flexible, tactile and communicative humanoid. Key features include:



'World-leading dexterous hands': Designed to mimic human dexterity, Agile ONE's hands have fingertip and force-torque sensors in every joint, enabling it to master delicate and powerful tasks with unmatched precision, stability, and adaptability.

AI trained on real-world data: Agile Robots' AI model is trained on one of Europe's largest real-world industrial datasets, as well as simulated and human-collected data. This strengthens Agile ONE's ability to handle real-world tasks.

Layered AI system: Agile Robots is introducing a groundbreaking approach to humanoid intelligence through a layered AI architecture. Each layer is specialised for a distinct level of cognition and control: strategic reasoning and task planning, rapid response, and fine motor precision. The result is a highly adaptive robot capable of merging cognitive depth with tactile finesse. Human-friendly UX: With bright colours, responsive eyes, proximity sensors and a chest information display, Agile ONE has a strong design focus on robot-human interaction that is efficient, safe and comfortable.

When full production starts in early 2026, Agile Robots will manufacture Agile ONE itself at a new facility in Bavaria.

The company maintains full control over the entire production process for its robotics hardware, manufacturing exclusively in-house.