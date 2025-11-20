Jordan, Indonesia Discuss Expanding Agricultural Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra)-- Minister of Agriculture Sa'eb Al-Khresat met on Thursday with Indonesia's Ambassador to Jordan, Ade Padmo Sarwono, at the Ministry headquarters.During the meeting, Al-Khresat reaffirmed the deep relations between Jordan and Indonesia and the commitment of both sides to strengthening bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector.He noted the importance of activating the memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries to serve their mutual interests.Al-Khresat highlighted the need to encourage private-sector stakeholders in both nations to explore available opportunities and potential areas of collaboration in agricultural investment particularly in the fields of seeds, veterinary medicines, fertilizers, dates, olive oil, meat and poultry, fruits and vegetables, pesticides, and the halal industry.He also emphasized the importance of boosting trade exchange, facilitating the smooth flow of agricultural goods, and expanding technical expertise sharing in modern and sustainable agriculture.For his part, Ambassador Sarwono stressed the strength of Jordanian–Indonesian relations and Indonesia's commitment to further expanding cooperation in ways that meet the aspirations of both countries and their peoples.