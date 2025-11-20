Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan, Syria Explore Digital Cooperation In High-Level Meeting In Damascus

2025-11-20 02:01:44
Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra)-- Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Sami Smeirat, held a meeting in Damascus with Syria's Minister of Communications and Technology, Abdul-Salam Haykal.
According to a statement issued by the ministry on Thursday, the discussions focused on potential cooperation in digital transformation, infrastructure development, and cybersecurity areas seen as crucial for advancing the technological ecosystems in both countries.
During the visit, Minister Smeirat and the accompanying delegation toured Damascus University, where they were briefed on the institution's digital and technical education systems.
The Jordanian delegation also explored opportunities for academic collaboration with university officials, including the exchange of expertise in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies, with the aim of strengthening digital skills among youth.

