Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Strongly Condemns Brutal Israeli Attacks In Gaza


2025-11-20 02:01:40
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar strongly condemned the brutal Israeli occupation attacks in the Gaza Strip, which led to deaths and injuries, considering it a dangerous escalation that threatens to undermine the ceasefire agreement in the Strip.
In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for concerted regional and international efforts to maintain and adhere to the ceasefire agreement, paving the way for ending the war on Gaza and achieving a just and sustainable peace in the region.
The Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's firm and unwavering stance in supporting the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the frateral Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital

