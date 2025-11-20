Toll Brothers Announces New Home Designs With First-Floor Primary Bedrooms Now Available At Westover In Cumming, Georgia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CUMMING, Ga., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced it has released new home designs at its Westover community in Cumming, Georgia. The three new home designs feature thoughtfully designed floor plans with first-floor primary bedrooms and elegant architectural details, providing home shoppers with an exceptional combination of comfort and sophistication. Prices for new homes in Westover start from the mid-$700,000s.

Located in the heart of Forsyth County, Westover offers modern and spacious single-family home designs ranging from approximately 2,801 to over 3,830 square feet of living space with up to five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and 3-car garages. The community features expansive home sites that provide privacy and serene views, with many backing up to mature tree lines.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. A limited number of move-in ready and quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available in the community.









"The addition of these new home designs with first-floor primary bedrooms provides even more options for home shoppers searching for single-level, luxury living in this desirable location," said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. "Westover delivers the perfect blend of tranquility and accessibility, and we're excited to provide thoughtfully designed homes that meet the needs of today's buyers."

Westover is ideally located minutes from Georgia State Route 400, offering convenient access to outdoor adventures, top shopping and dining hot spots, and major employment centers. The community is assigned to one of Forsyth County's premier school districts, including Lillian C. Poole Elementary School, Liberty Middle, and West Forsyth High.

The Toll Brothers offsite Sales Center is located at 3445 Austin Michael Lane in Cumming, Georgia. For more information on Westover and Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call 888-686-5542 or visit.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

