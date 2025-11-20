Schedule For 2026 ICC Men's U19 WC Unveiled

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for 2026 Men's Under-19 World Cup.

Afghanistan U-19 has been placed in Group D alongside South Africa, West Indies and Tanzania, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) wrote on its Facebook page.

It said the tournament would be hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The Afghan squad will open their campaign in the mega event against South Africa on January 16, following their second match against West Indies on January 18 and third and final group stage match against Tanzania on 21 of the same month.

The tournament is set to start on January 15, 2026 and go on till February 6 and will be jointly hosted by Namibia and Zimbabwe.

