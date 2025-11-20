Mminister Inaugurates Several Projects In Daikundi

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

NEILI (Pajhwok): The Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development has inaugurated the widening of a 29km road and construction of two iron-concrete bridges at a cost of over 76 million afghanis in central Daikundi province.

Mohammad Idris Shariat, head of the Rural Rehabilitation Development Department, said the projects are being implemented with a budget of over 76 million afghanis allocated by the MoRRD.

He said the road starts from Lado-Gag hill in Pato district and ends in Sang Shaikh village in Gizab district of Uruzgan province.

The road will be widened to seven meters and graveled as a second-class road, while two iron-concrete bridges will also be built along the route, he added.

At the opening ceremony, Mullah Mohammad Younus Akhundzada, MoRRD's Minister, noted that the Islamic Emirate-established through the sacrifices of the Afghan people-is now striving to implement balanced infrastructure and service projects across the country.

He stressed the importance of this vital road and assured residents that the IEA is committed to improving public services, particularly related infrastructure, to help resolve people's challenges.

Governor Mullah Najibullah Rafi explained IEA officials are consistently working to address public problems and urged citizens to support the administration with unity and cooperation.

He expressed hope that the completion of these projects would facilitate transportation, boost trade activity and improve access to services.

hz/ma