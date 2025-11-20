President Dissanayake And TNA Discuss New Constitution, Elections, And Developments
Key topics of discussion included the upcoming Provincial Council elections and the necessity of drafting a new constitution. President Dissanayake articulated the government's stance that traditional political solutions are insufficient for resolving the long-standing issues facing the people of the North and East. He stressed the requirement for a new political approach and indicated that the government expects cooperation from all political parties in this endeavour.
The talks also covered an extensive agenda of development and infrastructure needs that have affected the people in the North and East for a significant period. Specific concerns, including fisheries and land issues, were thoroughly addressed. The President subsequently directed the relevant officials to formulate solutions to several of the concerns raised by the TNA Members of Parliament.
In response, TNA Members of Parliament confirmed the party's commitment to providing full support to any government initiative focused on the development of the Northern Province.
Former Member of Parliament and Attorney-at-Law, M.A. Sumandhiran, further affirmed the TNA's readiness, as a party representing the Tamil community, to back any government decision aimed at countering racism.
The TNA delegation included C.V.K. Sivagnanam, MPs S. Rasamanikkam, P. Sathyalingam, G. Sri Nation, S. Sri Dharan, T. Raviharan, K. Kodieswaran, and K.S. Kugadasan, alongside M.A. Sumandhiran. Officials present at the meeting were Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake and Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage.
