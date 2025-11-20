Warp Launches Warp Sort, A National Sortation As A Service Platform For Retailers, Carriers, And 3Pls

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warp announced the launch of Warp Sort, a national Sortation as a Service platform that gives retailers, parcel carriers, and 3PLs precise carton and parcel sortation across the United States without owning or operating facilities.

Warp Sort is built for modern retail and transportation networks that need accurate carton sequencing for stores, high volume parcel routing for last mile carriers, and an easy way to manage DTC and retail flows through one unified system. The platform positions Warp as the mesh point between DTC parcels and store delivery programs, allowing brands and carriers to move inventory and parcels with complete visibility, timing, and control.

“Sortation has been in our DNA for more than a decade. At Jitsu we regularly pushed more than one hundred thousand parcels per day in a single city and repeated that performance across additional markets. At Warp we extended that expertise into retail by delivering every day into the three largest malls in America with precise carton level sorting. Warp Sort is built from real operational experience, not theory,” said Daniel Sokolovsk, Co-Founder and CEO.

Warp Sort enables retailers to sequence cartons by store, delivery window, route, priority, or floor set, and receive consistent store and mall deliveries with complete accuracy. It gives parcel carriers the ability to receive route ready parcels, improve density, expand coverage, and inject into downstream networks through a variable cost model. For 3PLs, Warp Sort provides multi client sortation, peak support, and flexible distribution workflows without added facilities or labor.

The platform includes carton level store delivery sorting, parcel level routing for DTC and last mile delivery, consolidation and deconsolidation, multi node distribution, dynamic routing rules, and high scan compliance for full visibility from origin to final handoff. These capabilities allow retailers, carriers, and 3PLs to manage DTC parcels and retail replenishment through one distributed network.

Warp Sort operates today with proven high throughput workflows and will expand with additional automation including modular conveyors, micro sortation, automated unload, robotic induction, vision based parcel identification, and high density micro sort nodes in strategic markets.

“I have lived inside high pressure sort operations my entire career. We have run six figure parcel days, supported multi city throughput, and executed daily carton level mall deliveries for years at Warp. No team in the market has deeper sortation experience. Warp Sort gives retailers, parcel carriers, and 3PLs the ability to scale store delivery programs and DTC parcel distribution nationwide without any facility investment or added labor,” said Troy Lester, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer.

Warp Sort runs on top of the Warp cross dock network and multi mode transportation system. Retailers gain a flexible and accurate approach to store replenishment and DTC distribution. Parcel carriers gain reliable sorting, routing, and injection support. 3PLs gain multi client sortation, peak capacity, and a national footprint without leases or construction.

Warp is a technology powered freight network that unifies middle mile movement, store replenishment, parcel distribution, and DTC delivery for modern supply chains. Retailers, carriers, and 3PLs use Warp to increase delivery speed, improve accuracy, and reduce cost to serve across their networks.

