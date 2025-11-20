Bfgoodrich Tires, Paramount+ Partner On Season 2 Of Landman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BFGoodrich Tires, the pioneer of peak off-road driving performance, today announced a product integration partnership with Paramount+ and the hit TV series Landman, which returned for its second season on Nov. 16. New episodes of Landman, starring Oscar® winner Billy Bob Thornton, are available to stream every Sunday.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









Campaign features Jacob Lofland and the BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO3 tire From Co-Creator Taylor Sheridan, Season 2 of Landma n is now streaming exclusively on Paramount+

BFGoodrich Tires, the pioneer of peak off-road driving performance, today announced a product integration partnership with Paramount+ and the hit TV series Landman, which returned for its second season on Nov. 16. New episodes of Landman, starring Oscar® winner Billy Bob Thornton, are available to stream every Sunday.

Set in the lucrative, yet dangerous world of the West Texas oil industry, Landman is a story of ambition, grit and endurance, making it the perfect backdrop for BFGoodrich Tires, which are built to overcome the toughest conditions.

The partnership brings BFGoodrich into the Landman narrative in a way that's authentic to the show's rugged aesthetic and character-driven storytelling. After all, the tagline for the new BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO3 tire is“Legendary Toughness, Made Tougher.”

“BFGoodrich Tires are engineered for people who live boldly and drive with purpose,” said Omer Waysman, vice president of marketing for Michelin North America, Inc.'s business-to-consumer products.“Partnering with Landman allows us to showcase the outstanding performance of the KO3 tire, and other Terrain Family products, in a variety of harsh terrains.”





“Ready for Anything”

In the 90-second vignette, Lofland takes viewers along for a ride, while describing his process, character and mindset as an actor. He connects his Landman experiences to themes that genuinely fit BFGoodrich: tough enough for“The Patch,” the dynamic backdrop of Paramount's Landman, but ready for everyday life and whatever it throws at you.

Lofland illustrates how his character embodies the spirit of“legendary toughness, made tougher” and shows respect to the Texas landscape as well as the real oilfield“roughnecks,” who find a way to handle any situation they encounter.

“Creating stories that truly resonate is central to what we do, and our partnership with BFGoodrich underscores that commitment,” said Dario Spina, CMO, Paramount Brand Studio.“With Landman so deeply connected to the terrain of West Texas, BFGoodrich's natural off-road tire performance made the collaboration a perfect match. Together, we were able to seamlessly integrate BFGoodrich into the fabric of Landman, while also creating content that offers an added extension for fans.”

A 30-second version of the vignette first aired Sunday, Nov. 16, during the premiere of Season 2. The full 90-second vignette will appear on Landman social media channels, supported by BFGoodrich, later this month.

Product integration

The KO3 tire's predecessor, the iconic BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tire, as well as the rugged BFGoodrich HD-Terrain KT tire can be seen on key vehicles during Season 2. New episodes air each week from Nov. 16, 2025, through Jan. 18, 2026.

This partnership marks a bold evolution in branded entertainment, where product and story converge to create unforgettable moments.

About Landman

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, Landman stars Oscar® winner Billy Bob Thornton, Oscar® nominee Demi Moore, Oscar® nominee Andy Garcia, Oscar® nominee Sam Elliott, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan and Colm Feore.

Set in the boomtowns of West Texas, Landman is a modern tale of fortune seeking amongst roughnecks and wildcat billionaires – fueling an oil boom so big it's reshaping the climate, the economy and geopolitics.

In Season Two, as oil rises from the earth, so do secrets – and Tommy Norris's (Thornton) breaking point may be closer than he realizes. Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn't noble – it's brutal. And sooner or later something's got to break.

Landman is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Billy Bob Thornton, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly also executive produce. Tommy Turtle serves as co-executive producer.

The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios and Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions.

About Paramount+

Paramount+ is a premium streaming subscription service delivering live sports, breaking news, and a Mountain of EntertainmentTM, and is a cornerstone of the Direct-to-Consumer division at Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), a leading, next‐generation global media and entertainment company. The Company's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS – America's most‐watched broadcast network, CBS News, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Showtime, Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Skydance's Animation, Film, Television, Interactive/Games, and Sports divisions. For more information please visit .

About Paramount Television Studios

Paramount Television Studios (PTVS) is a leading content studio, developing and producing premium television programs across a wide range of platforms. The studio's slate includes hit series such as 1923, Landman, Tulsa King, Lioness, The Agency: Central Intelligence, MobLand, Mayor of Kingstown, and School Spirits for Paramount+; Dexter: Resurrection for Showtime; The Road for CBS; Reacher, Cross, and The Runarounds for Prime Video; Foundation for Apple TV+; and Emily in Paris and XO, Kitty for Netflix. Upcoming series from PTVS include 9/12 for Paramount+; Y: Marshals for CBS; Neagley and Ride or Die for Prime Video; and Neuromancer, 12 12 12, and Brothers for Apple TV+. Paramount Television Studios is a subsidiary of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ: PSKY), a leading global media and entertainment company.

About BFGoodrich Tires

BFGoodrich Tires is dedicated to providing high performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 50 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences from ultra-high-performance street to off-road terrain with one common theme – extreme performance. Come upgrade your performance with BFGoodrich and see where our tires can take you at and, as well as on Facebook and Instagram at @BFGoodrichTires and TikTok at @BFGoodrich.

For more information, contact:

Andrew Festa

...

The KO3 tire is displayed in a marketing campaign titled“