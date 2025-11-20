Ni-Based Superalloys Market Set To Surpass Valuation Of US$ 24.6 Billion By 2033 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market is currently defined by powerful, long-term aerospace demand, confirmed by huge order backlogs. A structural oversupply of nickel, however, is creating complex pricing pressures, forcing the industry to navigate a landscape of high demand and raw material abundance. Chicago, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Ni-based superalloys market was valued at US$ 16.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach U$ 24.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2025–2033. The global Ni-based superalloys market is witnessing an unprecedented surge in demand, driven by robust activity in the aerospace and power generation sectors. Aerospace manufacturers require these advanced materials for next-generation, fuel-efficient jet engines capable of operating at extreme temperatures. Request Sample Pages: Consequently, the push for enhanced performance and durability in aircraft is a primary growth catalyst. Simultaneously, the energy sector's reliance on industrial gas turbines and nuclear power applications, which demand exceptional resistance to heat and corrosion, further fuels this market expansion. The automotive industry also contributes, utilizing these alloys in high-performance engines and exhaust systems for improved longevity and efficiency. Key Findings in Ni-Based Superalloys Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 24.6 billion CAGR 4.3% Largest Region (2025) North America (39.16%) By Application Aerospace (Largest) By Alloy Type Gamma Prime Alloys (Largest) By Form Bars and Rods (41%) Top Drivers

Soaring demand for lightweight materials in next-generation aircraft engines.

Rapid expansion of global power generation and energy infrastructure. Breakthroughs in additive manufacturing allowing for more complex component designs. Top Trends

Developing novel alloys with superior high-temperature mechanical performance capabilities.

Integrating artificial intelligence to accelerate alloy design and process optimization. Growing focus on recycling superalloys to create a circular economy. Top Challenges

Significant price volatility in raw materials like nickel and cobalt.

Persistent supply chain bottlenecks for critical alloying element sourcing. Rising competition from alternative materials like ceramic matrix composites.

Aerospace Expansion Fuels Unprecedented Demand for High-Performance Superalloys

The aerospace sector remains the primary consumer, with staggering production pipelines underscoring a bullish outlook for the Ni-based superalloys market. Boeing's official aircraft backlog stood at nearly 6,000 aircraft in 2025, a testament to long-term demand. Similarly, its competitor Airbus is targeting 820 aircraft deliveries in 2025, requiring an average of over 89 deliveries per month for the remainder of the year to meet its ambitious goal. These production schedules create a consistent and growing need for high-performance superalloys in engine and structural components, driving market growth directly.

Recent order books and delivery figures further solidify this trend. In 2024, Airbus secured 826 net aircraft orders, while Boeing logged 725 gross orders as of August 2025. Monthly figures are equally impressive; Boeing secured 116 gross orders in June 2025, and Airbus recorded 501 gross orders through July 2025. In terms of output, Boeing delivered 60 aircraft in June 2025 and 48 in July 2025. Meanwhile, Airbus delivered 67 aircraft in July 2025, illustrating the immense scale of manufacturing activity that relies heavily on a stable supply of advanced nickel alloys.

Power Generation and Automotive Sectors Emerge as Significant Growth Catalysts Behind Ni-Based Superalloys Market Growth

Beyond aerospace, the power generation sector provides a substantial demand stream. Upcoming industrial gas turbine designs specifying single crystal Ni-based superalloys are engineered to withstand thermal stresses above 1100°C. The adoption of these advanced materials is projected to boost turbine efficiency by approximately 19% and extend overhaul intervals by nearly 18%, offering significant operational advantages. This crucial application in industrial gas turbine (IGT) electricity generation represents a significant portion of the overall superalloy market. Furthermore, the development of next-generation fighter jets by Japan, the U.K., and Italy will incorporate these advanced materials for superior performance.

The automotive industry also presents a growing application frontier for the Ni-based superalloys market. The use of these alloys in high-performance car engines is a key application area. While a notable slowdown in electric vehicle sales was observed in 2024, the long-term trend points towards rising EV adoption, which is projected to significantly grow the demand for battery-grade nickel. The anticipated growth of the global automotive industry as a whole is expected to increase the need for these durable, high-temperature superalloys in various critical components, broadening the market's end-user base.

ATI's Strategic Aerospace Contracts Solidify Its Dominant Market Leadership Position

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) has firmly established its leadership in the aerospace segment of the Ni-based superalloys market through strategic partnerships and capacity expansion. In 2025, ATI secured a monumental five-year, US$ 1 billion contract with Airbus, highlighting its critical role in the aerospace supply chain. The company's financial performance reflects this focus, with the aerospace and defense sector accounting for 67% of its sales in the second quarter of 2025, amounting to US$ 762 million. Its High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) segment contributed 52.2% of total sales, while the Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segment represented 47.8%.

ATI's commitment to growth is further evidenced by its significant investments. The company invested US$ 239 million in capital expenditures in 2024 to enhance capacity. For 2025, planned capital expenditures range from US$ 260 million to US$ 280 million, with US$ 72 million already spent in Q2. ATI projects its full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA to be between US$ 810 million and US$ 840 million. Demonstrating robust financial health, the company also repurchased US$ 250 million of its common stock in Q2 2025, retiring approximately 3.2 million shares and signaling strong confidence in its future performance.

Navigating Volatility in Raw Nickel Prices Presents Challenges and Strategic Opportunities

The Ni-based superalloys market remains susceptible to the inherent volatility of raw material prices, particularly nickel. In 2024, the market witnessed significant price swings, with the LME three-month nickel price hitting a peak of US$ 21,615 per metric ton on May 20 before dropping to a four-year low of US$ 15,540 per metric ton on November 15. The price settled at US$ 15,732 per metric ton by the end of October 2024 and closed the year at US$ 15,300 per metric ton, creating a challenging environment for cost management and production planning.

Supply-side dynamics, especially from key producers, add another layer of complexity. Between January and September 2024, Indonesia exported 129,860 metric tons of nickel sulfate exclusively to China, showcasing concentrated supply chains. However, there are indications that Indonesia's approved nickel mining quotas could see a reduction by 2026, potentially tightening supply. Moreover, the inclusion of key superalloy components like rhenium and tungsten on the final 2025 Critical Minerals List underscores the strategic importance of securing these raw materials for sustained market growth.

Additive Manufacturing Transforms Production Creating New Avenues for Market Growth

Additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, is revolutionizing the production of complex components, creating new growth vectors within the Ni-based superalloys market. The 3D printing nickel alloy powder market is on a rapid growth trajectory, projected to reach a value of US$ 81 million in 2025. This expansion is supported by significant industry investment, with leading players estimated to be investing over US$ 50 million annually in the development of high-performance alloy powders. This technology enables the creation of intricate geometries that are impossible with traditional manufacturing, optimizing performance and reducing weight.

Innovation in this space is moving swiftly. In one notable development, a major space launch organization requested the creation of the new EOS K500 nickel-based superalloy specifically for 3D printing applications, highlighting the technology's critical role in cutting-edge industries. EOS announced that the K500 will be commercially available for its M 400-4 3D printing platforms in the first half of 2025. Furthermore, research shows that using both new and recycled IN718 powder in the 3D printing process can significantly reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption, aligning technological advancement with sustainability goals.

Groundbreaking Research and Development Efforts Propel Innovation in Alloy Formulations

Continuous innovation through dedicated research and development is the lifeblood of the Ni-based superalloys market, leading to the creation of next-generation materials. Substantial funding is being directed toward these efforts. For instance, the U.S. Department of Energy has funded a US$ 12.5 million research initiative over five years, starting in 2024, to advance materials for extreme environments. In a similar vein, the National Science Foundation awarded a US$ 459,000 project grant in 2025 for a two-year research project into the advanced manufacturing of high-strength metal alloys.

These investments are yielding tangible results. In 2024, Haynes International's newly developed Alloy 282 demonstrated improved creep and fatigue resistance, pushing the performance envelope. EOS introduced two new nickel-based superalloys for industrial 3D printing in 2024: EOS NickelAlloy IN738 and EOS K500, expanding the material options for additive manufacturing. Meanwhile, NASA has developed a new Ni-based superalloy composition that improves creep life at temperatures exceeding 700°C, opening possibilities for even more demanding aerospace and energy applications and ensuring the market's continued evolution.

Single Crystal Superalloys Carve a High-Value Niche in Demanding Applications in Ni-Based Superalloys Market

Within the broader market, single crystal Ni-based superalloys represent a high-growth, premium niche defined by superior performance. The Global Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Market was valued at US$ 151 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach US$ 157.04 million in 2025. This growth is driven by the material's unparalleled ability to withstand extreme conditions inside turbine engines. Key market drivers include the adoption of these alloys in advanced aerospace engines and the development of advanced cast variants, which further enhance their properties.

The application of these materials in turbine blades is a particularly lucrative segment in the Ni-based superalloys market. The global single crystal superalloy turbine blades market was estimated at US$ 680.95 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 724.19 million in 2025. A significant portion of industry investment in this area is directed towards developing next-generation, fatigue-resistant formulations. As engine manufacturers continue to push the boundaries of temperature and efficiency, the demand for these specialized, high-performance single crystal superalloys is set to accelerate, solidifying their importance in the market.

Addressing the Critical Manufacturing Workforce Gap is Imperative for Sustained Growth

The continued expansion of the Ni-based superalloys market is contingent upon a skilled and available workforce, which currently presents a significant challenge. In 2024, the U.S. manufacturing industry had nearly 550,000 vacant jobs. Projections indicate a need for an estimated four million manufacturing employees by 2030, with a potential shortfall of 2.1 million workers if current trends persist. This talent gap poses a direct threat to production capacity and innovation. In 2022, nearly one-third of the manufacturing workforce was over 55 years of age, signaling an impending wave of retirements.

Despite adding nearly 800,000 jobs since 2021, retention remains an issue. In 2024, the average total turnover rate in the industry was similar to the previous year, with documented voluntary and involuntary separation rates. A 2024 survey of manufacturing firms, with an average of 565 employees and a median of 132, reported an average budgeted pay increase for the year. Addressing this workforce challenge through training, recruitment, and retention strategies is imperative for stakeholders to capitalize on the market's growth potential.

Asia-Pacific's Rapid Ascent Reshapes the Global Market's Geographic Landscape

The geographic landscape of the Ni-based superalloys market is undergoing a significant transformation, with the Asia-Pacific region emerging as a dominant force. In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region was the top market for nickel alloys, driven by burgeoning aerospace, manufacturing, and energy sectors. This regional growth is part of a larger global trend; the worldwide fleet of commercial aircraft is expected to grow from 25,900 in 2020 to 48,400 by 2040, with a substantial portion of that growth originating from Asian carriers.

Strategic investments underscore this global and regional expansion of the Ni-based superalloys market. ATI celebrated the commissioning of its new additive manufacturing facility in February 2025 and expects its nickel melt capacity to increase in the coming year. In India, government-sponsored projects, including one with a budget of 7,487,040 INR for 2024-2026 and an E & ICT Academy project with a 22,800,000 INR budget for 2024-2029, signal growing industrial activity. This activity supports the broader advanced materials ecosystem, with the global market for advanced aerospace materials estimated to increase from its US$ 29.2 billion valuation in 2024.

Ni-based Superalloys Market Major Players:



General Electric

Honeywell International

United Technologies Corporation

Pratt & Whitney

Rolls-Royce

Safran

Alcoa Corporation

Chromalloy

Haynes International

Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co., Limited Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Application



Aerospace

Industrial Gas Turbines

Marine

Automotive Others

By Alloy Type



Gamma Prime Alloys

Single Crystal Alloys Polycrystalline Alloys

By Form



Bars and Rods

Sheets and Plates

Powders Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South America

